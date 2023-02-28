Astrological predictions for February 28, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Taurus. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. Sweet words may also sweeten your relationship. Spending moments at exotic locations may bring you and your partner closer to each other. In finance, you may need to emphasize monetary planning and long-term security. Although rising expenses may encourage you to work towards the same. An exciting project may come your way. Accept it as you may face no hassles while working on it. Moreover, with enhanced energy levels you may complete it within the stipulated time.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Taurus. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. A long-term relationship may be indicated as you may change your stance in love life. You may get calm and comfortable spending quality time with each other. Getting yourself an image makeover may be your agenda. However, you may be a little sceptical. Finally, you may bargain hard to get the best deals and thus save a sizable amount of money. Financial matters may hold the steering wheel as you may make important decisions regarding upcoming projects.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Taurus. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. You may get refreshed in the company of your beloved. A romantic evening may keep you engaged. On the financial front, you may need to get a bit careful as you may end up paying too much for some immediate requirement. Thus, get to thorough market research before making purchases. At work, fruitless pursuits may consume your time. Make sure your hard work does not get wasted. Concentration may help you in increasing your productivity.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Taurus. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. A romantic rendezvous with your sweetheart may make your evening the most delightful time of your life. Special gestures may unfold a great romantic story. It may be an auspicious day to plan for a movie, or dinner, or woo your loved one by squashing some money. Professionally you may get more innovative as your creativity may reflect in your work which may impress your seniors. You may comfortably move ahead with your projects as implementing your ideas may bring desired results for the company.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Taurus. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. Your relationship with your loved one must be handled tactfully. You will simply put aside your love life due to excess work and that may hamper your relationship. You need to be extremely careful while lending money, as it will be very difficult for you to recover it. Today you can start a project of your own which may later turn out to be monetarily beneficial. Your creativity will see its maximum boost.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Taurus. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. Today you shall be very pragmatic in matters of finances and will not be spending any money thoughtlessly. If you wish to make decisions regarding investments, today is a lucky day. You will hit the nails on the head. Your practical approach or realistic attitude will help you finish off your work on time today. Fast and smooth work will keep you ahead of the competition. You will plan upcoming projects in advance.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Taurus. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. A lovely time with your sweetheart is on the cards. Today is the time to cut back, relax and enjoy what providence has provided you. It is not a great day to aim for huge financial gains as stars are unlikely to favour you. Finding solutions to complex problems will keep you busy. You are advised to have a pliant attitude if you want to learn from your seniors. Devote this day to recharge your drained batteries.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Taurus. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. You will likely receive moral support from your sweetheart. Understanding your beloved deeply will give you peace of mind. Money spent today will be an investment and will not be wasted. If you expend money on getting your personal or professional relations mended, it will be an ideal investment. You may not be in a great mood today. You would like to have a stress-less day spending time with colleagues, giving instructions or suggesting some ideas.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Taurus. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. Despite cordial relations with your partner, you may not get adequate time to be together. However, you may need to trust your beloved and spend time as and when possible. Handling financial matters in a more practical way may help you to control impulsive buying. A complimentary day at the office as you may earn appreciation and encouragement from seniors. This may inspire you to utilize all your extra time in the best possible manner.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Taurus. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. Your sympathetic responses may urge your beloved to speak their heart out. You may get comfort in the company of your loved one. Finances may rule as it may be the best time for long-term investments. However, property deals may not materialize. A fantastic day for professional enhancement. Projects may move smoothly while there may be opportunities that may broaden your responsibilities. However, discussions on important issues may need to be rescheduled.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Taurus. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. A flamboyant nature may hurt the sentiments of your partner. Make sure you are sensitive to the needs of your loved one. A day to spend on artefacts, movie outings, or even planning a dinner for friends and relatives. On the work front, the period may be too demanding as you may need to get careful while working on technicalities. However, sorting out or rectifying system issues may not interrupt your work as you may have a smooth workflow.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, the Moon is in Taurus. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. It may be a perfect day for singles to reach out to someone special! Get down on your knees with a lovely gift to capture the heart and attention of your beloved. Money matters may be good as an investment in a project or assignment may turn rewarding. Time to utilize your creativity to enhance your income. Professionally you may experience difficulty in getting feasible solutions for your problems. However, prioritizing matters may ease the way.