Astrological predictions for February 25, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. It would be best for you to avoid getting into unnecessary arguments with your beloved. Being impatient may ruin your peace of mind. You need to be careful of your words. If you give your impulsive desire free rein, you may end up overspending on things that may not be very essential. You will need to stay focused on your primary requirement. This is a terrific day to launch a new venture.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. Keep aside your attitude as there may be disagreements with your partner. Therefore, measuring your words may hold the key to bliss. Give equal attention to your partner and relationship. Despite financial planning, you may not be able to create a viable plan. Overseas or travel to long distances may be indicated for the day. In careers, you may need to focus on priorities. Channelize your efforts in the right direction. You may receive updates from colleagues.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. Today, your house gets a facelift, a new rug, matching cushion covers, or a brand-new kitchen. This will take up most of your time. Being moody will take you nowhere, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Widen your social circle, but don't neglect your daily routine. You are likely to gain a windfall today. It is a day to gather data and resources for your projects.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. With a rather hectic day at work, you may want to skip going for that romantic rendezvous and are likely to spend the time alone at home. This is the right time to think about some upgradation, by investing money in small things which may not burn a hole in your pocket. It’s an average day as far as finances are concerned. Enthusiasm and determination will prove your abilities in the professional front.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. Today, you may feel a bit lucky about financial matters. However, it’s not an excellent day. You may enjoy the ease and comforts that money can buy but don’t think of investing in risky ventures that can make you rich. Your creative spirit will be high today and you will be in a mood to coordinate some artistic works that fascinate you. You should keep in mind the innovation that comes from your teammates.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. After a hard day, you may like to be alone. However, spending some romantic time with your sweetheart will be better. Pending tasks seem to get finished on time and your computer is expected to get loaded with responsibilities. More complex and critical tasks are coming your way. You are likely to turn more analytical. Patience should be the keyword. However, you will focus more on perfection. It would be wise not to let your hectic work schedule affect your health.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. It will prove to be a fabulous day in terms of your love life. You are likely to spend many precious moments with your beloved. You may also spend some more money to spruce up your public image. You are likely to experience a challenging period in the workplace. Due to misunderstanding, disagreement with someone is on the cards. Getting confrontational will not help you recover from this tense situation. You need to be aware of your action. The way of your worship will be very different.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. You may be rigid in matters of the heart. Things may not go your way, but that does not mean that you stay away from your loved one. You are advised to keep money safe today. Chances of incurring debt would go high. The day is good if you wish to apply for loans. However, you are advised to avoid taking big loans. Research in your current project will keep you on your toes and you have to take apt decisions.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. Overall, the day is in your favour for financial matters. You should avoid spending heavily on travel plans, as it may burn a big hole in your pocket. Your mind seems to be brimming with fresh and creative ideas and therefore you will excel in the tasks you perform. Since you will be eager to take initiative, work pressure will pile up. You have to be confident under tremendous pressure.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. This is a good day to start your research on how to fulfill your desire to purchase a new vehicle or a new house. You will be able to make plans in order to purchase long-term assets. With things moving at a normal pace, your day shall be free of hassles. Setting rules for yourself and others at the workplace will fill you with a sense of discipline. You may begin the day feeling a bit lazy.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. It's an uphill struggle today! However, the heavens are on your side, and you will be saved from being swindled. Otherwise, it's an eventful day at work. You may initiate big business deals and new projects as well. It will take all your energy, and you may hit the deck early. Disagreement or dispute with your partner is on the cards. Therefore, you need to keep your attitude under control. Measuring your words will hold the key to bliss.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon will transit into Aries today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. Your beloved may support you in finding peace and solemnity. This may help to strike the balance between your personal and professional life. You may turn towards charitable activities by donating money to needy organizations. Helping friends may also be indicated. On the work front, you may need to think professionally as attaching emotional strings to your work may make you highly sensitive towards your tasks. Dedication in work may leave you fully satisfied and you may speed up in completing your assignments.