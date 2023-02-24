Astrological predictions for February 24, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. You will get emotional support and will luckily find harmony in the current relationship that will bring you boundless joy. Today, you may not be very lucky as far as earnings are concerned. However, hard work will surely help generate a satisfactory amount. The day is not so favourable for long-term investments either. However, you will surge ahead with your plans to launch new projects. You will be more than willing to take initiative today.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. Going back to your partner after a hard day's work will purge you of worries. Today you shall be level-headed about your financial issues. Though unexpected expenses are likely, you will be in full control of them. You are advised to not lend money to anyone. Your dexterity will be put to test at your workplace by demanding circumstances. You need to welcome certain changes for the sake of your profession.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. You may spend your money today indulging in the creature comforts that you can afford to buy. You should avoid investing your money in the stock markets, or you may make some erroneous moves. There will be no issues as you strictly adhere to routines. You seem to be sensible whenever it comes to responsibilities. The applause you will receive from bosses for the tasks done shall make you feel proud.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. A string of domestic responsibilities awaits you; today, you are about to realise that it is a long, long string. Chances are that this sudden rise in work pressure may also lead to blood pressure problems. It would help to stop presuming how people may react to everything. Handling multiple tasks at the workplace may deplete your energy. However, the taste of success will soothe your tired muscles. Engage yourself in outdoor activities to refresh your mind and body.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. The desire and passion for learning is a life-long quest. It may be that you love to learn, but dissipating the knowledge you have acquired is equally important. So on this day, it is through teaching that you shall learn just how fascinating and frustrating children can be. Negative thoughts may sap your energy. Shun off all the negativity from your mind, and begin this superb day on a positive note. Channelise your energy in the right direction.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. You may feel that nobody knows your soulmate better than you and thus like to tease or appreciate him/her in order to build a sweet relationship. It may be frustrating for you to note that your efforts to earn more money are proving to be futile. However, this is a passing phase, and things will soon be okay. You are likely to set your own standard and deadline. You may make a new routine and take responsibility to finish it on time.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. You may receive a well-deserved pat from your sweetheart. It will boost your confidence. You are likely to spend a lot of money to maintain your public image. Avoid showing off or bragging, as they too can be expensive. Avoid taking any big financial risks today. It's a tiring day in terms of your professional life. You are likely to be indecisive and may depend on others. As for your health, your day is likely to be moderate.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. You love to spend a good time with your soulmate but your profession will not allow it. Your love life may get affected since you seem to get too engrossed in work. You may have no time to think about the person closest to your heart. You are advised to avoid taking loans today as it may be difficult for you to repay. You may feel you are putting in more effort to earn good money but not being rewarded.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. You tend to get moody in your personal relationships. If you do curb this habit, it is likely to hamper your relationship. Love is a long-term commitment. Therefore, you should take it seriously. By and large, the day is in your favour for financial matters. You should avoid spending heavily on travel plans as it may burn a big hole in your pocket. You should decide on the pros and cons before embarking on a challenging project.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. You are in hot water, but do not lose hope during these turbulent times. Maintain a calm head over your shoulders and deal with the problems. Also, do not jump to conclusions or be argumentative with the people around you, as you may end up being on the losing end. Today you should plan things on paper rather than implementing them physically. It's a good day for doing groundwork on things but not executing them.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. On the love front, you won’t get affected by any mood swings. Your diplomacy should help you control the ups and downs. However, the challenge is to shorten the differences in opinion and strengthen the romantic bond. Financially, the day is not completely dry but it’s not also like a pond full of silver coins. Your desire to accumulate more wealth would be very high but you should plan your financial inflow first.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. You need to handle your over-demanding mate tactfully. Otherwise, disagreement will be part of your love life. A favourable day in terms of money matters awaits you today. The money you had invested earlier may come to fruition today. You may also feel happy looking at your bank account or your balance sheet. You are advised to not let your issues stress you out as it may also hamper your physical health.