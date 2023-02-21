Astrological predictions for February 21, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Aquarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. You may enjoy a good time with your beloved who seems to be in a friendly mood. Today is just the right time to repay your debts. This is also a good day to lend financial aid to a friend. You will not be overtly judicious about money, but you will also not be injudicious. You are concentrating on too many things at a time. You may put in a lot of effort to complete all the pending tasks as soon as possible.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Aquarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. Your partner may be happy with your vocational progress. Spending quality time to please your sweetheart may bring you closer to your partner. You may show your ability in handling financial matters. Nobody may take you for a ride. However, you may need to be careful while accepting a lucrative deal and think twice before plunging into it. Professional front may shine as you may come up with creative ideas. You may be able to tackle adversities efficiently and finish off pending tasks.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Aquarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. You may enjoy the company of your beloved in the beauty of Nature. The company of friends and partners may bring immense happiness. It may not be the time to implement new ideas. You may be in a good mood to enjoy life as you may go for long-distance trips or self-grooming which may boost your spirits. On the professional front, you may be instilled with extra stamina which may help to complete long pending tasks.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Aquarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. Shared feelings between married couples may strengthen their love bond. Those looking for love may take time off before committing to a relationship. Financially you may realize nobody except your near and dear ones may come to your help. On the professional front, you may need to look into serious matters as things may not shape as per your expectations. With the help of friends, you may have to go the extra mile to finish off pending projects in time.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Aquarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. Love life may bring a smile to your face. With moral support from your beloved, you may work on strengthening your relationship. Those in business may get good partnership proposals. New business alliances may help to enhance your financial status. At the workplace, you may miss opportunities due to low energy levels. Expectations from seniors may make you run out of enthusiasm. Therefore, you may need to adopt techniques to increase your productivity.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Aquarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. Love life may remain uneventful as your partner may not exhibit interest in your intellectual conversations. Look out for ways to ensure a happy relationship. Finances may need to be handled well as expenses may shoot up. Prioritize your needs to keep a check on your savings. Professionals may find it hard to manage daily affairs. You may need to take help from a colleague for the same. Learn to get flexible and open up with others to understand things from their viewpoint.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Aquarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. You may have a wonderful time with your loved ones. Your efforts to make them feel proud of you may only be possible if you learn to make adjustments. You may be financially well placed. Refrain from selling your investments though they may command a good value. The professional front may remain stable as you may explore new resources and hold a strong urge to accumulate extensive knowledge. You may remain in a cheerful mood as you spread your positivity all around.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Aquarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. You may have an energizing day as your sweetheart may bring some goodies for you and your loved ones. Emotional support from your partner may be indicated. As the day may be hectic on the domestic and professional front you may not be able to pay attention towards your finances. Despite getting innovative ideas you may not be able to implement them due to low energy levels. However, you may focus on planning and get your team ready for assignments.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Aquarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. You may share a special bonding with your partner as you explore new things about each other. Fun and freedom may draw you closer as you remain happy and energetic. Travelling may be predicted. Although it may weigh on your pocket, you may be able to grab some good clients. Important tasks may keep you busy at the workplace. Multitasks may make you feel tired by the end of the day. Books may be the best option to get over the day’s exhaustion.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Aquarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. Sweet times with a beloved may be indicated. Stress may take a back seat as you may be in no mood to spoil happy moments with your partner. You may share responsibilities that may pave the way for a long-term association. Present financial deals may bring hope for good future returns. Nonetheless, past investments may propel you to get into new ones. Teamwork may bring projects to a successful completion. Your intelligence may help you get through all your problems.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Aquarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. Self-grooming may help you to woo your partner. However, learn to control your demanding attitude. Investments may be the core issue as it may get necessary for you to work on financial planning. Pay heed to an expert’s advice on how to invest your savings. At the workplace, you may strive to look good as well as give your best at tasks that may require a lot of logical and analytical approach. Although you may maintain a smooth working procedure even if it takes time.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, the Moon is in Aquarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. A forgiving nature may help you in your relationships. Domestic issues may resolve peacefully. It may be easy for you to maintain long-term relationships. The time may be ideal to plan a vacation. You may have no reason to worry about expenses as a good financial status may take control of the situation. At the workplace, you may need to get patient as good things take time. However, you may need to refrain from impulsive decision-making.