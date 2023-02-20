Astrological predictions for February 20, 2023

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Aquarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. Romantic relationships may be blooming by the grace of the stars. Your pretty, charming, and playful appearance will attract your sweetheart and you will become the most desirable tonight. You will be in good health today. You will be mentally active. You will enjoy the day mainly on account of your good health. You will be handling the money intelligently. Friend’s guidelines about investments or about financial planning can be very useful. On the whole, the day looks progressive and profitable.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Aquarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. Though you don't seem to be giving full attention to your sweetheart, you will make sure that you don't hurt him/her. Things may go wrong in the relationship but you need to keep patience. You have to transform the negative feelings of your sweetheart into a positive state of mind. A somewhat stressful day due to important work. You may also remain busy with meetings. Due to high levels of energy, you will be able to deal with everything very well.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Aquarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. It is a wonderful day to spend with family and loved ones on the personal front. This seems to be a favourable day from a health point of view. You'll make more progress on the professional front. Today you shall be brimming with new ideas but putting them into practice is another thing. You will tend to enjoy life wholeheartedly, perhaps by going on a long road trip or going to an expensive massage spa.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Aquarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. You may want to be reserved due to the bad mood even when you are with your beloved. However, your intelligent partner will understand your emotion and successfully bring you back to the world of joy. Take good care of your health today. You will be worried about various things. If there are loopholes in your financial strategy, they can be plugged in by saving more money. You need to look for solutions to your financial problems instead of simply feeling low.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Aquarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. Your partner seems to dominate your thoughts. Love life will be quite a smooth sailing once you express your ideas and opinions. You may suggest your mate ways to improve your relationship. Avoid stress from affecting your health. Focus more on finishing the pending task now. You may find hurdles in taking decisions at the work, try to be firm with your decisions. You might come across a proposal to start a partnership business, but you may not be too keen on it.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Aquarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. Today you may be generally organized but often you may be stubborn in changing your mind and budget. Don’t do that. Work and rework on finances, as it is the only way forward. Some intellectual projects are on the cards. You will learn to deal with complex situations and you will learn how to tackle them sensibly. Your logical insight will make the analysis strong and sound. You will be open and flexible in the meeting.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Aquarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. You may wish to gratify your soulmate today. You may feel romantic inside and spend quality time together. It will be a decent day as you will be holding to your position longer and your work will be praised today. As this will inspire you from the inside, your health looks good and you may enjoy a good time with your family. You will be in a mood to implement new ideas to make work easier. If you keep this approach going, it will help you progress ahead on the career front.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Aquarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. Domestic duties demand more attention with the presence of your spouse. You may find yourself quarrelling with your life partner over petty issues. Try to sort out the matter as soon as possible. You'll be confused about difficult tasks today. Don't panic, as it may affect your health and mood. Your energy level won't be very high. It is a favourable day for meditation. The day wants to test your ability to strike a balance at home and the office.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Aquarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. Your compromising approach towards love will make things hassle-free. You are ready to learn a lot from your loved one. You will not bother about your sweetheart’s complaints. An unsettled mind changes again as the demand to finish your pending tasks becomes first, before taking up new projects. It's a favourable day to prove yourself at the workplace. New ideas may keep coming to your mind now. Health will remain good. In a nutshell, this should be a pleasant day.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Aquarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. You may take extra care of your life partner in order to please him/her. You'll find the day hectic. The thing won't work as planned. Physically you'll feel fit. You'll be eager to take up new projects, but seniors might demand pending work first. You are planning for a better future. If you are working on technical aspects, you will be more careful in order to ensure effectiveness in the future. The day looks less stressful for you today.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Aquarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. A romantic evening will bring the two hearts together. Creating a wonderful atmosphere at the home might be on your agenda. You are likely to remain in good health and humour today. New opportunities are expected now. Stay more focused at work now. High energy levels will ensure a happy working day. There may be a change in your mindset for the better. Your positive personality will inspire people to think creatively in meetings. It may even help you impress people around you.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Aquarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. Get prepared for an amazing time with your loved one. Your intuitive ability will allure your partner to come closer to you and share his/her feelings. Your instinct plays an important role to ward off all the issues in a nice manner. Health needs attention as old chronic diseases may bother you again. The professional front may draw your attention. You may also feel emotional and stressed now. It's better if you don't overthink situations.