Astrological predictions for February 19, 2023

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. In the case of love relationships, you might have to put in lots of effort. There may be a difference of opinion between you and your partner. You are likely to be very impulsive today. What you need is a strong dose of patience. You must avoid risky deals. If you are in a job, today you will need to work harder than ever. You may put in a lot of effort to complete the work allotted to you.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. Your family may be in the mood to give you a pleasant surprise. Things will go in your luck. This is the time to celebrate with near and dear ones. Moral support from your better half will boost your confidence. Health-wise, you may not face any major health issues today. There will be positive changes in your thinking, because of which you will also see many positive changes in your life. You will be in 'power saving mode' today.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. A rather gloomy day is in store for you. Today you are not going to remain happy with your financial standing. You will keep worrying and wondering about where your finances are going to come from. Work on the things that need to get finished today but don't expect them to be completed today itself. You should not be in a hurry and ensure you don't cross deadlines since professional matters demand perfection today.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. For those who are unmarried and in love, it's time to tie the knot. The day is average for financial matters. Moderate financial gains are foreseen but not great. You should be concerned about your pending tasks today. Therefore, if you really want to be on the safer side, try to avoid leading the way today. Let others take the lead and handle important tasks. Stars will support you in your professional area.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. There will be a practical aspect added to your basic nature. You will be thinking more loudly about things and people in general. You may be driven by emotions and may want to give charity to others. Take precautions as the workplace seems to bother you today. It's time to display your power if you are the boss. If you are an employee, it's a tough time as you will have to agree with your employer.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. You should avoid being calculative about your relationship. You should not be upset if things don’t go your way. The older the investment is, the better the returns would be. This is because planetary positions are in the mood to offer you gains through such activities today. Your talents will also help you encash good money. This is the best day to plan activities for the coming month. You will consider all aspects of work.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. You may want all the attention of your companion. You will want to be the centre of attraction wherever you go. Old financial investments are not going to appreciate so you should wait for a few more days. You may feel homesick in the office today. Therefore, you may have a least bothered attitude about work. If you maintain integrity and harmony with your colleagues, you will see nobody will complain about you.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. Professional and personal life seems smooth sailing today. You have to be satisfied with a casual yet less demanding relationship. The good news is that you may be stress-free with your beloved. Make sure that you don’t bring any problems to love life. Your attempts to keep your family members happy will add to the happiness in your life however it is not going to pour money into your account. Your earning will be the ‘goodwill’ that you gather today.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. In terms of your love life, be a little emotional in order to impress your beloved. Even if you pretend a little, it shouldn't be a problem as your intention is good. It’s going to be a day of financial success. Your efforts that have gone in anything productive, will not go in vain and will give you adequate returns. There will be a strong urge to earn more. You need to be very watchful of your verbal communication today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. Along with a progressing professional front, domestic life too is doing quite well. You may be in a good sense of humour while you are with the family and beloved ones. Your communication will remain sweet with your near and dear ones. Your ability to plan and organize things will be very good. Your managerial abilities will be at a height. This is why you will be able to manage your money well. This is a nice day to display your power.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. Today you are going to face financial issues. You will be dealing with money matters more seriously today. You won’t be able to make out how to cut down on expenses. You will go through some serious challenges at the workplace. This will be a testing time for you. You will find problems popping up every now and then. You get rid of one and another appears. A lot of time will be spent solving these problems.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is in Capricorn today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. A healthy conversation with your partner is on the cards. You can expect your performance to be appreciated financially. If you are in business, this is an excellent time to improve networking. Friends and colleagues will appreciate you and there will also be some gain. You are likely to come in contact with people, an association with whom will prove to be beneficial in future. Your team members are ready to support you.