Astrological predictions for February 18, 2023

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Capricorn today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. A casual day on the personal front. The day focuses mainly on your work. This will eventually keep your love life detached. You may feel bored in your personal life. You will be happy once you keep in touch with your loved one. You should avoid long working hours to save energy for the next day. Do not stretch yourself beyond your own limits. While you are responsible for others, you are responsible towards yourself too, thus to maintain good health, you should do the necessary.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Capricorn today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. On the financial front, today is going to be a favourable day for you, as the cosmos will be working in your favour. You are likely to be extremely happy to see your efforts fructifying. You will get your work done without putting in much effort. You have a tendency to take everything very casually. As a result, you will want your colleagues to share the maximum workload and for an important decision, you may expect assistance.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Capricorn today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. You are likely to feel safe in the arms of your beloved today. It’s time to create a positive aura around your lover. The bonding is going to be strong during this planetary phase. You may be tired and irritated by work. You may try very hard to meet the deadlines but as your energy level would be low, you may feel very dull and tired. Try to maintain your optimism and good health. You will be a bit negative about money matters.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Capricorn today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. Being with your sweetheart will make you feel good today. Try to improve your relationship, keeping prejudice aside. Your emotions may not be that strong today. However, you may be interested in spending quality time with your sweetheart. You are likely to feel a bit down and upset because you may feel out of place at work. You may feel that people do not understand you. You are advised to remain objective about things, rather than taking things to the heart.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Capricorn today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. Love relationships may demand more time and effort to avoid misunderstandings. Your expectations may sound unachievable by your partner. You should not be too demanding. You may need to compromise on the relationship. Patience and understanding are the ways to keep life stress-free. You may have a lot of workloads today. This may make you feel stressed. You should not quarrel with anybody. While you are going to practice economy today, you will probably also think if you had more money, you may have spent more.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Capricorn today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. If you are planning to propose to someone, the possibility of a positive reply is high. Married couples will enjoy each other's company. You may be looking for relaxation with your loved one in a peaceful place. You will be in very good health today. You are not going to face any major issues in any area of life. You will be investing emotional energy in strengthening your bonds with others. You will be cheered up by those who love you.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Capricorn today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. Some stress in the relationship may disturb you. Managing emotional stress will be a challenge. Remember, your patience will be tested today. All you have to do is, act prudently. You are talented but you need to wait for your romantic showcase. As the day unfolds, things may not turn out as planned, and it may stress you. But you need to keep your focus and dedication towards work. Work will be heavy, hence do not hesitate in taking professional help.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Capricorn today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. You will enjoy sharing your thoughts and emotions with the love of your life. With the help of your mate, you may find courage and confidence. You are likely to express yourself in a better way. You will want to do various physical exercises at home today. You should also take in the necessary vitamins and proteins apart from your exercises. There will not be any regret after spending money. Overall, you may spend money on home improvement.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Capricorn today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. As long as you don't hurt your loved one, your personal life seems to be fine. You should not use harsh words today or any day. However, you should be emotionally strong enough to maintain equilibrium. This is not a favourable time to initiate new ventures as you may not be confident about your decisions. Take care to protect that which is already yours. This is a good day to meditate, as it may even improve your health.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Capricorn today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. Your love life may be full of fun and romance. You may be in the mood to create a wonderfully romantic atmosphere at home. Short-term romance and a long-term future will be discussed today. You'll need to remain down-to-earth and modest at work and this will improve strained relationships. Your work will be praised and you'll be utilizing your energy in all the productive areas. Relax and take care of your health now.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Capricorn today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. You want some time and space to understand your spouse. Emotional matters won't interest you much. Ensure that you don't hurt anyone. Make sure that you don’t create any unnecessary complexities. It’s time to keep your relationship simple. You will try more to stop the anger and fights which are spreading all around you. You will try to solve the small issue by going to the root cause of it. This will cause some stress. You need to control this stress today.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon will transit into Capricorn today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. You may be involved in the relationship but you need to put in extra effort to woo your beau. You need to keep patience in the relationship. The future relationship will be good provided you keep your long-term commitment. Your mood will be very good. You will be able to arrive at conclusions about many things. You should use your emotions for constructive work today. Overall, it's a day in your favour and your energy levels will remain very high.