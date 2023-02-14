Astrological predictions for February 14, 2023

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. Your stress levels are likely to soar very high at the beginning of the day. You will have to control the level of anxiety while dealing with various situations. You should not let the wit go as it may help you remain in a good mood. In the first half of the day, you will have multiple concerns about financial matters. You will not only worry about financial stability but also about the loans that you need to take.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. People around you will be surprised to witness the considerate and compassionate side of you today. Problems may come knocking but you, along with support from your loved ones, will handle them with brilliant tact. Personal fulfilment is your top priority today. You will reminisce about the good things in life with your loved one. Just celebrate this moment and strengthen your romance. Merriment is on the cards. The day promises complete satisfaction on the personal and professional front.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. Today, you are likely to focus on self-improvement. Self-employed people may expect huge profits in their businesses. You may end up spending more time at work and less time with family. You need to strike a balance between work and family. Your beloved may not make things easier. The difference of opinions may likely take place. Your office will be abuzz with activities and you are likely to remain engrossed in solving complicated issues.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. Today, you are likely to experience something life-changing. A small incident, an observation, a tragedy, a disaster, or a simple thought may change the course of your life. You, however, may not be able to take the changes well. It may have a strong bearing on your health. The more you respect your partner, the more affection you will get in return. Domestic activities are likely to take place. You may try to learn something new from your sweetheart.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. Today, you shall have the unique ability to put up with any disparity and inequity. Blessed with this, you can look forward to a seemingly endless number of favours and wonders later in the day. Speaking of love, your partner can expect a lot of serene words from you, even as you live up to their expectation. The first half of the day looks so-so on the financial front. You are likely to be engaged in meetings and discussions today.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. Trouble is brewing, and you may well have your cauldron billowing black smoke. Toil hard to complete all pending work and piled up tasks. You may also share some of your most treasured secrets with your partner today. Also, you might remain health conscious and may control your eating habits. You are unlikely to have any time for money matters as you shall be busy attending to your domestic responsibilities in the second half of the day.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. Respect at work is yours to command, as you come across strongly in a manner like never before. You have the tenacity to bring in a new and successful business strategy. However, it's not all work and no play for you today. No health issues are foreseen. Moreover, you will be smart about work rather than working hard. The first half of the day is good for your finances and you will earn well.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. Today, you may think with your mind and not with your heart. As a result, your decisions are likely to be practical and reasonable. Be careful while conversing with your seniors, as there are chances of you being misunderstood. You would like to end this happy day with a pleasant surprise for your beloved. On the whole, your day seems to be good. The second half of the day looks more promising on the financial front.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. The first half of the day seems to be average while in the second half of the day, you will be in a good mood and will be able to achieve all the work-related targets. You should schedule meetings with important people in the second half as it will surely help get some business or will lead you to make quick financial progress. You will be in no mood to play the role of a critic today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. It is your day today! You'll feel like everything is coming your way, without you making any effort whatsoever. Though subconsciously, you will want to showcase your talents and achievements to impress people around you. You will spend a wonderful time discussing some important relationship matters. You will have good health in the first half of the day. The day will begin on a positive note. However, beware as you are likely to make mistakes.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. Mark this day on the calendar as it is going to turn out to be an important day in your life. You will experience some cash inflow and get adequate finances for your education or business. Besides, due to good health and good mood, you will be able to do all tasks well. You will maintain good relations as well. If someone owes you a certain amount, you will receive it today.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, the Moon is in Scorpio. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. Today, you will remain focused on your targets and not let your energy level drop. You will stay conscious about your health. Both your health and mood will be good today. So, it's a good day to do creative things. It will also be a good day from a health point of view. Deals that you sit for in the second half of the day, will surely bring in a ton of money into your account.