Astrological predictions for February 12, 2023

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. Today, you may set out to please your beloved, and maybe even woo them all over again. Having trust in your partner would be the key to strengthening the bond. You may remain confused about what to prioritise. Though you work hard, you ought to take care of your health as well. The day is good for investing in making new friends but not for investing in real estate, commodities or stocks; so maintain a fine distance from such things.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. You may have a tendency to feel frustrated when the results are not the way you expected. You must still work hard and finish whatever you undertake today. Today, you may be too exhausted due to workload and pressure. There is likely to be a big change in your spending perspective. You will now be more careful and judicious when it comes to spending money on day-to-day affairs. The technical workload will be tremendous today.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. You will feel the need to pursue your passions today. You will give more time to your family will spend as much time as possible with your children and will bestow your love and affection on them. You will be in an imaginative and romantic mood today. You need to harness your creativity into creating opportunities for yourself. Your partner may like to see the original you in terms of expression.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. At work, your ability to forge great partnerships will see to the success of one of your ambitious projects. However, you need to be careful before signing the contract. It's always important to go through the finer details of a deal before closing it. You may find the day to be tricky as your mind will be indecisive. In the evening you will spend time entertaining your beloved. Having fun will be your motto.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. You will spend an enjoyable day with your favourite relatives and friends. In the office also, you will be afforded rare cooperation from all your colleagues. Financial gains are indicated. Health-wise, though it is not a bad day, mood-wise, it is likely to be unpredictable. Today it is time to do some serious contemplation over financial matters and a take call on how to utilise your funds. Short-distance trips done for work/business will be beneficial.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. You are the banner carrier for those around you today, giving hope and inspiring. Clad yourself in the robes of the perfect family man. This should spread warmth and love and will work wonders in improving relationships. The day looks great for financial matters. If you are trying to go abroad to make an extra buck, you are likely to succeed. You may be in the mood to do research and development today.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. You always have the tendency to be two separate things put together on a pair of scales that somehow balance. Today, you'll bring to the scales the stability of being your own master and servant. It's a fine balance to maintain. However, only you are capable of doing that, thanks to your extremely high-power status today. Your good mood and good health will make your day. The day will be a fruitful one.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. It looks like a tricky day from the health point of view, today. You are advised to do some meditation so that you can concentrate on one subject. Meditation will help you balance everything. You are likely to be a bit peeved with your current scenario. You need to relax and not worry, as this is a temporary phase. Things will get better when the planetary transits change. You need to be very careful while making important decisions.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. You may have many admirers swooning over you today; such is your charm and way with them. However, friends are highly valuable to you, and you shall spend much time with them cherishing their company and reliving amazing times spent together.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. You will be in a chirpy mood today and may want to do anything and everything. Business opportunities will grab your eyeballs, and you want to go ahead with those ideas. You will succeed in these ventures as luck is by your side. Socially, you will be busy as you will meet a lot of people and impress them with your wit and humour. You need to dedicate some time to your beloved who may be feeling a little neglected.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. You will receive some good news today. Whatever has been in the pipeline may come out in the open and you'll see the desired output. Courageous and patient, you can deal with the toughest of challenges with ease. It will be a good day for people associated with the stock market and finance. Today your level of enthusiasm will not drop at all. It seems that all the stars are in your favour.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is in Libra today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. A day filled with socialising awaits you. You will likely make contact with near and dear ones you haven't met in a while. New associations and friendships could also occur. It is a pleasant and joyous day, so make the most of it. Your love life may take a back seat, as you will now give prime importance to your career growth. As you are not in sync with your inner self today, you must meditate and gather yourself.