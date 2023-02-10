Astrological predictions for February 10, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. You will be quite circumspect throughout the day. Your spirits will soar high as you will be invited to join parties and socialize a bit. You will find the correct balance between work and having fun.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Love life may be good with no worries. You may have pleasurable times with your beloved. Stars indicate that in terms of money and finance, you may think of buying or renting out a shop or establishment. However, it may be advisable to refrain from starting a new venture. At work, you may gradually gain speed as the day progresses. Utilize techniques to reduce efforts and increase production. An innovative nature may help you to finally pursue and fulfil your dreams.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. In romance, you may get more intense and turn possessive about your partner. Thus, it may get important for you to understand your beloved. In monetary matters you are likely to spend money judiciously and on absolutely necessary things. Overall, you may find pleasure in spending the day. Professionally this may be the time to let your desires fly freely. Do not limit your dreams as they may never convert into reality. Hold on to hard work and persistence for success.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. You are advised to be careful before signing any document. A hard time for share brokers and traders. So be on guard during deals and transactions. Average time for business.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. Most battles are fought and won inside our heads. Hence, maintain a positive outlook today. The stars grant you the ability to double your efforts and allow your imagination to take flight and chart new routes to success. This should curb your frustration over the last few days.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. Today is a day for introspection, and you will find yourself in a pensive mood. You are advised to search for the inner peace that you want. Stay calm to discover the hidden treasures within you. In the evening you will be glad to help someone who is in need of it.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. Somebody in a position of power at your workplace may decide to pick on you, just for fun. But your luck is strong, and no one but your own thoughts and misgivings can harm you. You shall find it relatively easy to come out of these troubles; much to the chagrin of those who wish otherwise. You may find yourself short of time. This could be difficult for you. Your analytical skills will come out today.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Take criticism in your stride today and pay attention to what is being said, not who is saying them. The day will be good for your love life. However, you should be careful about the extent of your discussion. You and your beloved one will be very amicable but you must not stretch any discussion beyond the limit, in order to maintain harmony. You will be in a position to complete your routine tasks at speed.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. Hedge your bets carefully. Solving problems will come naturally to you. But, beware, as you may face the music from certain disgruntled individuals. Worry not, and keep the spring in your step. Your love life may remain demanding, to which you would not be able to pay attention. Superiors are likely to favour you and may put your name ahead for the appraisals. If you are in the business, you are going to achieve new heights.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. Whether you're an artist, performer, professional or entrepreneur, career issues will take the foreground today, while personal matters will wait in line for your attention. Your performance will be at its all-time high, and your efforts will be duly rewarded. You will be in a positive mood today. It will help you in various meetings and other social interactions. You will feel happy and good about all these developments.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. You will spend the day introspecting, but the mental peace will still seem distant. Some unavoidable circumstances will force you to handle the situations with diligence. However, on the bright side, you are going to fulfil several social and official obligations today. You will be happy and will feel good about it as well. When luck is not in favour, one must try and work harder in order to set things right.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Virgo is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Of late, the harder you try, the more it seems you have to do. You are likely to put your foot down today and spend some time taking care of yourself and playing truant with your responsibilities. Recharge your batteries fully while you are at it. You should take criticism constructively today. By and large, this is likely to be the day that points more towards expenses but not a bad day for money.