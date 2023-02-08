Astrological predictions for February 8, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. Go ahead and indulge in your artistic self today. You can reorganise your home or workplace. Expenses are on the cards. If you have been longing for that expensive dressing table or a study table, buy it. Indulgence is okay sometimes. The day may start with some sort of irritation. Petty issues are likely to bother you. You will be worried about their routine financial needs. During the latter half of the day, your mind will return to its creative self.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. The day is likely to turn out to be a difficult one. However, your maturity and experience in handling adverse situations will come to your aid. You will, as the day advances, be able to sort out the problems that have cropped up and end up on an optimistic note. Conflicts over small issues may help you feel irritable. You need to play it cool. A number of issues will be nudging you during the earlier part of the day.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. You are likely to work extra hard to assert your authority at the workplace. On the work front, your seniors and colleagues will appreciate your devotion and dedication to work. Monetary gains may be expected in the evening. You may turn temperamental with your partner due to ego issues. Avoiding unnecessary arguments with your beloved is necessary. Today, you will need to use your written and verbal skills to win a situation.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. You will put your family members above everything else. You will plan the entire day, keeping them in mind. Your family will respond in kind and will make you feel loved and blessed. Your rivals will acknowledge your accomplishments and abilities. You will take time out for your lover from your busy schedule. It is going to be an excellent day from a health point of view. Your work is likely to fetch better results in the long run.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. You need to balance your income and expenditure. It is an excellent time to invest and speculate in shares. Your debts will be settled, and pending dues will be realised. A work or project that has been delayed for some time will now be completed. You may be in the mood to take the lead in a relationship but you need to be careful in handling matters related to the heart. It would be wise not to be dominant.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. The place you dwell in could do well with a new look. At least, that is what you want to do today. Add some lively showpieces and sprinkle some of that personality to get the right effect. In the evening, be prepared to shine as a master performer and possibly a valuable helping hand. Your love life will take a backseat and your day will be all crisis management. It's a good day from a health point of view.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. Money matters may cause you some concern, at least till the latter half of the day. After that, those financial troubles will make way for lucrative opportunities. Expect to make money from all quarters later in the afternoon. You shall be your own boss when it comes to making career decisions. You may be working harder in the first half of the day to achieve your financial or business targets. Your boss will be happy with your contribution.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. Relationships are the crux of life, and you put in all your efforts to maintain your relations. Managing kids and their demands may be slightly challenging. Avoid making hasty decisions, or you may end up making decisions that would benefit others more than you. You will be very positive in the morning but as the day progresses, your enthusiasm is likely to drop. However, you may get new opportunities to make more money.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. Interaction and exchange of ideas with like-minded people will rejuvenate you today. You may express yourself better in front of them. Planning and execution of ideas at work may not be in sync today. Be practical and move on, and look forward to a better tomorrow. A wonderful evening with your loved one awaits you. Your health will be good so you will also remain in good humour. The first half of your day will be extremely busy and chaotic.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. You'll be over-emotional during the first half of the day. This is going to be an average day for money matters. You will not be able to plan your investments wisely. Day-to-day expenses may seem to be increasing. You are advised to invest money judiciously. There will be a lot to do today. More than you bargained for. However, your traits of working diligently and patiently will help you end the day on a positive note.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. Today, you will feel an inclination towards antiques and arts. You appreciate the beauty of life, but often forget to bring these emotions to the surface. You will be very sensitive today, and probably the smallest of disputes may hurt your feelings badly. Although the beginning of the day may not be very good, it's likely to change as the day progresses. As the day progresses, luck will start favouring you.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. You will find yourself in a nostalgic frame of mind today and will attempt to reach out to long-lost friends and relatives. It is also a good day for social and religious activities. You will also relate to your work rather emotionally. The day is going to start with great energy to connect with others. You might want to socialize or might want to talk to many people. You will be ultra-busy today.