Astrological predictions for February 7, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Leo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. Your sportsman spirit will find its way into both your professional and personal life. Today may be an important day in your life, and you must not forget your special quality. A good day for unmarried natives to move forward in their relationships. Today may also be a good day to make major decisions regarding trading in the stock market or in any speculative activity. However, overconfidence in regard to the same must be avoided.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Leo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. You will focus on nurturing the positive aspects of your life today. You might exhaust yourself mentally trying to set things straight. It would be better to brainstorm with someone close to you or approach people whom you have differences with. In relationship matters, you need to beware of ego issues. Your decisions regarding your personal life may be very firm and may have a long-term impact on your life. Your focus will be on working harder to fetch the best results.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Leo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. Your sense of style and taste will bowl everyone over. People around you may or may not comment, but they will definitely notice you. The day ensures smoother sailing today. Stay positive and try to maintain a good rapport with colleagues and friends as they can provide you with support. You need to avoid taking any major decisions regarding starting a new business or going in for a job change to earn more money.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Leo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. Today is a fabulous day for your love life. Your happiness may make a few people go green with envy, but they can do you or your relationship no harm, so ignore them. However, it may be important for you to make sure that you safeguard your reputation. Even though you’re unlikely to face major health issues today, your day is marked by a very high level of sensitivity. Maintain a practical approach towards everything and don't overreact.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Leo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. Today you shall make health your number one priority. You will do wise to chart out some sort of a workout regime for yourself, and inculcate a sense of discipline in maintaining it. Being in good health and humour today, you can handle many things. You will perform very well at the workplace. However, your anger may heighten, if not careful which can take away a lot of energy. You are blessed with the right use of energy today.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Leo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. You will be faced with serious financial problems today. Later in the evening, you might accomplish some short-term goals. Some vital business agreements will end your day in high spirits. You may want to understand your partner's sentiments. However, avoid being critical of their feelings. Emotions are a matter of heart and not mind. You should analyze the situation before reacting to it. Today you may end up spending more than you can afford.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Leo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. Lady Luck offers you a mixed bag today, so expect anything and everything. You may also develop a knack for pointing out others' mistakes while turning a blind eye to your own shortcomings. You will be able to develop a sense of belonging. You will maintain good relations with the people around you. You will feel very connected with the people resulting in a sense of satisfaction. Besides, you will strike a balance between work and your personal life.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Leo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. Your sixth sense would work wonders today. Trust your instincts and work accordingly. When the pressure of work mounts on you, take a break and unwind with the help of soft music. You will prove your abilities at work. People will accept your authority which will make you feel good about yourself. You will be very enthusiastic today and will be able to finish off many pending activities. You will be able to get more business through people in authority, and power.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Leo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. Some of you may be lucky to fall in love today, while some of you may also find yourself in an argument with a loved one that ought to have been avoided. You will face no health problems. You will be feeling good about everything around you. Positive vibes will surround you. You will be able to present yourself well in front of others and will devote more time to your family as well.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Leo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. If trouble happens to knock at your door today, your guardian angel will come to your rescue. Unlike many others who waste life running after impossible goals, you will be content with your achievements. However, that does not, by any means, imply that you aren't ambitious. If you still have any unknown fear, you need to sort it out before you land on a major problem. You should try to do something that boosts your confidence.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Leo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. Today, you will wish there were two of you! You are deluged with unfinished work, and even doubling up efforts will not seem enough. It's your boss you are worried about. You are in a mood to experiment with something new today. Today is very balanced in the case of financial matters. You will not be spending much nor you will be gaining much. You will just try to maintain the status quo and carry on smoothly.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, the Moon is in Leo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. You have been neglecting your health of late, a fact which is hammered home by your ill-fitting trousers today! So, while you ignored the adage of prevention is better than cure, you could still make a stitch in time to save nine! You have to be particularly patient at home to avoid any conflict. Commitment is necessary to keep the romance alive. You may face a high level of sensitivity coupled with stress today. You need to be careful.