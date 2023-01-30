Astrological predictions for January 30, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. Today, you will crave total freedom in whatever you are doing. Your better focus on what you want to do and patience will help you deal with all the matters more easily. Your happiness will be high and your physical health will remain good. During this phase, You will now be thinking more seriously about financial planning and long-term security. The desire to have a more stable financial graph increases today, as you pay more attention to expenses.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. You will wake up feeling determined and decisive today. Be careful as your rigid views may make you seem stubborn. You may not be willing to come halfway during a conflict and will make a habit of articulating your viewpoint. Tension at the workplace will eat through most of your time today. Your agenda for the day will be health and well-being. It goes without saying that you will chalk out a fitness plan and immediately start exercising.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. Today, you might feel a little blue and under the weather. You may harbour feelings of loneliness today. Your repressed emotions and yearnings, as well as your intellectual leanings, will likely come to the fore today. You may have to toil on this challenging day. But, if you expect immediate results, you shall get disappointed. You have tried your best, however, the planets are less favourable. Just continue the good work - tomorrow will be better.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. You are most likely to appear edgy and hypercritical to others. Remain your typical poised self. Try not to be harsh to others if you wish to save your relationships and sustain a reputable image. Avoid clashes with your superiors and colleagues. Take a deep breath the moment you feel you are losing the grip on your emotions, and then this too shall pass! The workload may be heavy today but, you shall be more innovative than usual.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. Your creative spirit will occupy your heart till midnight. You may not be able to devote much time to your sweetheart. Today is just right to direct your energies towards pointed action that can help to make more money in the future. Your creative spirit will demand freedom. Getting innovative is the right way to produce better results at work. You may not agree with your boss on some matters and may likely to go confrontational.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. On this day, luck will be in your favour with respect to money matters. Your approach towards expenses will help you. You will research well buying or selling anything. Luck is on your side today. You will be the champion in the mind of your boss. With a practical attitude, you will excel at your work. Your boss will be more than happy with you as you will finish all your tasks on time.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. You may express your true love today. Communicating your feelings to your loved one can help you keep misunderstandings at bay. This is the time to cut back, relax and enjoy what providence has provided you. It’s not a good day to target huge fiscal gains as stars are not in your favour. You may remain unenthusiastic at work as you may find yourself engaged in clearing pending tasks. You may feel you are bound to take responsibility.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. Your sense of humour may play an important role to get closer to your loved one. Your easy-going nature will smoothen the road to a blissful relationship. Money spent today will be an investment and it’s not going to be wasted. If you spend money on strengthening your personal or professional relations, it will be an ideal investment for the day. But you need to be alert while performing routine tasks. Doing meditation daily will keep you calm.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. The nerd in you will rise to the fore today. Religious literature will catch your fancy. You can be seen diving deep into pages of detective tomes, murder and science fiction. You will not sit idle today. You will plan your work in such a way that your energy is used properly. Health-wise, it's an average day so don't push yourself too much. Give time to yourself too and spend some time in seclusion.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. You want to enhance your knowledge by exploring foreign shores, but luck hasn't favoured you yet. Today is a favourable day for you to try again for higher studies. If associated with the stock market or speculation, you are likely to make profits. You will come across many opportunities, but you need to identify and explore them to the fullest. You will be able to develop a positive understanding with your partner today.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. You always see the larger picture and desire to channelise all your energies towards making things better. Such a positive approach makes you an excellent team player and enables you to bring novel ideas and effective solutions to the table. You will be the life of every party you will go to today. After you call it a day at the office, you will be in a hurry to rush home to have a wonderful evening with your family.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon will transit into Taurus today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. This day promises to be filled with much romance and laughter. A breath of fresh air could waft into old relationships, or new ones could be formed. However, this is likely to be a drawn-out process. Health should not be a problem for you today. However, you should not allow your mind to impact your health. Generally, you think from the heart but today your mind will also be equally active and you will be applying logic to things.