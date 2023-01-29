Astrological predictions for January 29, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. Singles may discover new love whereas committed people may take their relationship to a new level. Your enthusiasm may enliven the spirits of your beloved. In matters of finance, you may get a little impulsive as there may be a temptation to pre-book for some online deal or just grab a deal haphazardly. At the workplace, you may be occupied by hectic activities throughout the day. Starting a new venture or taking an initiative to achieve an important project with the help of colleagues may be indicated.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. It’s a good day for your love life as there is no hassle foreseen with your beloved. Your romantic life will play an important role today as you are likely to think about your future. Since you are too insecure about financial planning, you would do well to seek the help of others, but ensure that they are your well-wishers. Challenges will come your way, and you need to be prepared to take responsibility.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Social activities will occupy your schedule. Unfortunately, you will have no time to spend with your sweetheart. Getting in touch with your partner will keep your relationship intact. You are advised to strictly avoid investing your hard-earned money in speculative markets as you may end up making wrong decisions. Your performance as a leader of the group will be spectacular and please your colleagues. The spontaneous spirit in you will help create a positive aura.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. You are advised to stay away from getting into furious discussions with your beloved. Today is likely to prove average on the financial front for you. You need to think of how to improve your investment portfolio by committing to small but regular contributions which will not be too taxing. Precision will be in your mind whenever it comes to performing your tasks today. You should embrace new responsibility as a chance to move ahead.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. Foreign connections may lead to good ideas or good clients. Gains from distant places can really enthuse you. There are all chances of earning a good sum with the help of people in authority and power. Your original ideas will play a key role in defining success. You are even likely to receive appreciation from your superiors for the jobs well executed. You will feel that you have recently achieved an important status at the workplace.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. You are advised to avoid having a negative attitude towards your finances. Issues related to inheritance (property or money) may gradually start coming to the fore, just as joint finances. Your confidence levels may go down due to unresolved issues. Therefore, if you really want to start something new, you need to think twice before making the final decision. You will be patient and meet your colleagues. This will eventually build your confidence.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Lady Luck smiles on you today. With all the good fortune on your side, it's assured to be a day when financial gains come your way, especially if you are in the banking business. Your efficiency could decrease today, and you may be unable to bear the heavy workload. Take a break from your hectic work schedule, and relax to recover from mental and physical strain. Make sure you go for a regular health check-up.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. Today, you are likely to be more balanced in your approach. You may not like to repeat your past mistakes and are likely to be confident to handle relationship problems judiciously. The give-and-take in your relationship will make way for a satisfying love affair. Avoid taking personal loans today as it may affect your image due to delayed repayment. You may feel that you are putting in more effort to earn good money but you are not being rewarded adequately.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Those around you will be impressed by the leader in you. You are the general and others will rally at your call to arms. And all the while, you swing your sword and make your way to the top, defying all odds. You are in a mood to socialise with your sweetheart and family members. You are a spendthrift and you will be highly inspired to spend money today. You may also try your luck in speculative activities.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. Love life may be good as you emphasize a good relationship with your partner. It may be a romantically pleasant day as you may share sweet nothings with your partner. You may spend on artefacts or change the interiors of your house. At the workplace, you are likely to be disorganized today. Your debilitated energies may prevent you from utilizing your potential to the fullest. There may be chances of missing lucrative profit-making opportunities.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. Measure your words before you put them out of your mouth. This may be the best day to improve your communication skills with your partner. You may be the best judge to sort out your issues. Monetarily it may be an auspicious day. Avoid risky transactions and adhere to a daily schedule without relying on anyone. Meetings, interviews, and communications may keep you going on the professional front. You may put forth your views before seniors without hesitation. There may be good times with colleagues.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Aries is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. No issues are indicated in your relationship. Your love life will be smooth. You will enjoy romantic bliss with your sweetheart. Creative activities may engross your domestic life tonight. Today, you should try to think more positively about long-term financial planning and projection. You will feel happy as your shortcut techniques will save precious time. You will handle your tasks with fantastic dexterity. Productivity and effectiveness both are likely to get improved.