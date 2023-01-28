Astrological predictions for January 28, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. Planetary forecasts reveal that you may get impatient or angry with your beloved due to poor communication or dissatisfaction. Today you are also likely to be hasty in financial matters. There will be a temptation to book something online in advance. Or you may be tempted to grab a deal simply because it is so alluring. This is a perfect day to launch new projects or work on new tasks. It’s not the right time to make fast decisions.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. A romantic rendezvous with your loved one may make your evening a memorable one. You may impress your beloved with your stylish and elegant dress. The day may not be favourable in terms of financial matters as you may realize the need of having a stable and secure monetary status. On the professional front, you may work on an unfinished project and make necessary changes as things you may not find things as per your expectations.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. It may be the ideal time for singles to get engaged. You may plan creative activities with your beloved. The financial front looks strong as you may make sudden gains. Friends may play a pivotal role in enhancing income. You may remain in the mood to splurge some money on them. At your job, you may receive appreciation for tasks completed successfully. An online community may bring potential clients who may bring long-term benefits for you and your company.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. Try to be diplomatic in handling matters related to the heart. However, you may have to learn some new things from your partner so stay romantically updated. Financially you may generate more money. A willingness to put in efforts to earn more may bring good long-term results. On the work front, situations may get challenging as you may juggle different tasks. Ensure you get all your tasks accomplished effectively. Nonetheless, you are likely to gain better results as things may gradually fall into place.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. You may need to adopt a compromising nature to make things work in your favour. Your soulmate may demand loyalty and commitment from you. Ensure you put in your best to strengthen the love bond. Luck may shine on you in financial matters. You may enjoy ease and comfort, but make sure you don't fall for risky speculative deals. Professionally whatever you may start today may see the light of day. Good decisions, plans, and initiatives may turn fruitful at the end of the day.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. Your love life is expected to go smoothly and you will experience perfect bliss at home. Your sympathetic nature will give you the confidence that you will win the heart of your partner. You are advised to avoid negative thinking as far as finances are concerned. Technicalities involved in your work will confuse you today. Slow down and think twice before rushing into things. You will have to come up with alternatives to achieve your current strategies.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. On the financial front, things today will be so-so. You may blow your dough to please your friends and relatives, thus impacting your savings, and you may end up feeling very stressed. The day seems to be lucky for internal meetings but not for the business trip. You may need to manage your professional stress as you are likely to spend long hours making crucial decisions. You will get support from your colleagues and superiors.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. It's the same old rut today. People from the opposite gender, however, may bring you out of the routine and try to enliven your spirits. You may be rigid in matters of the heart. The day is good if you wish to apply for loans. However, you are advised to avoid taking big loans. This is not the best day to work on a new project or take new initiatives but surely a great day to complete pending tasks.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. You may feel special in the company of your beloved. Sparks may fly as you get closer to each other. Monetarily it may be a lucky day as you may tend to spend extravagantly. There may be a temptation to indulge in speculative activities. Professionally you may speed up with your assignments which may win you laurels. Colleagues may rely on your talents and skill. You may be entrusted with new responsibilities as you confidently move ahead with your potential.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. Your love life will flourish provided that you give him/her proper time as well as space to connect well. Today is a good day to start your research on how to fulfil your desire to purchase a new vehicle or a new house. You will be able to direct your thinking properly to purchase long-term assets. The assignments you have worked on recently may actually require a bit more time to fetch the expected results.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. Disagreement or dispute with your partner is on the cards. Therefore, you need to keep your attitude under control. Measuring your words will hold the key to bliss. Chances of money getting spent on short-distance trips are there. You may not be in a very enviable position on the financial front, so you are advised to first think of how to increase inflows. You know the tactics that can stimulate better results.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aries today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Differences of opinion are likely to misguide you. Try to be faithful to your sweetheart and clear out all issues obstructing your way to a blissful relationship. Today is a good day for money matters. You will be able to see the worth of your invested money. You may also feel proud of what you have in your bank account or in terms of assets. It's the best time to request for an appraisal, though it may come after some time. It's the best time to request for an appraisal, though it may come after some time. You may occupy some busy routines as you will work closely with your teammates and seniors. Professional life seems to be quite tough for you as you may have to take some tough decisions.