Astrological predictions for January 26, 2023:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. Managing emotional stress may bring challenges so pay heed to your partner’s feelings. Adjustments may pave the way to a peaceful association. You may need to emphasize putting more effort into your finances to get out of the feeling of being stuck at a particular stage. Careerwise you may get more responsible but may have to compromise on your terms. Despite this, you may successfully be able to involve in creative assignments and resolve the complexities of the projects.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. Since you are ready to sacrifice a few things in love, you will have a wonderful time with your sweetheart. Today you are going to make good money. As planetary positions are good, you will be able to earn through multiple sources. You may not tend to work hard for success, rather you may depend more on your luck today. Achieving a certain result will be so important to you that you won't mind compromising on the quality of your work.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. There may be emotional moments where you may wish to be in the company of your loved one as soon as your work gets over. You may get engaged in fun-filled activities as you plan to enjoy some pleasant times with your partner. In case of confusion follow a good wisher’s advice to work on matters related to your finances. Despite tricky situations, you may move on with your strategic thinking on the work front. Prioritizing and scheduling routine activities may give you relief.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. You will maintain a good relationship with your loved one. Slowly but steadily you tend to develop your romance. Emotionally, you will get closer to each other. You are likely to be in the mood to do something new today. Health looks fine, so you'll be able to initiate new things. Decision-making may get difficult. Creative work will excite you today and ideas will come naturally. However, at the same time going for the best alternative will be difficult.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. It may not be a good day for singles in love and romance. So refrain from making extra efforts to make a relationship work. However, married couples may develop some romantic ideas to rekindle their love. Finances may work as there may be gains from stock investments. An ancestral property may fetch a good price. At the workplace interactions with intellectuals may help you to learn a lot. Use your creativity to complete projects that may be half-done.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. You may take a break and plan a vacation with your family. Couples may explore new destinations to spend sensational pleasurable moments with their soulmate. In careers, it may be a time for celebration for those in partnership businesses. But make sure you do not sideline your partner while making important decisions. A busy day on the domestic front. However, there may be no disruptions in your professional life. Turn a good listener for the day as you may have to agree with others' viewpoints.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. A romantic nature may help you and your partner grow closer to each other. This may be an exciting phase as you may share some sweet moments. In finance, some imbalances may disturb you. Therefore make sure you plan your priorities and spend accordingly. On the professional front, there may be excellent opportunities coming up your way which may help you to discover new skills. You may brim with great enthusiasm to put your true potential to work.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. In the love life, you may get a little possessive. Control your emotions and exercise patience to keep your partner happy in the relationship. Financially there may be massive returns for those who may not have been into stock market trading. Careerwise new projects may rapidly move towards completion. You may get support from internal and external sources. Concentrate on your work and maintain quality and perfection to attain success as stars may favour you for the day.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. Love and romance may get exciting as you may make efforts to keep your partner pleased. Exploring exciting venues and candlelight dinners may enliven your relationship. The day may be auspicious to buy a new property as well as luxurious vehicles to enhance social status. At the workplace, you may be interested in shouldering your responsibilities. Nonetheless, there may be some distractions that may hinder you from your success path. So, just try to remain focused on your goals.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. Emotional support from friends and loved ones may be indicted for the day. Make sure you don't miss an opportunity to enjoy a wonderfully romantic atmosphere to ignite your passion. On the financial front, there may be no chances to enhance your monetary status. It may be a testing time in terms of career as well as two contradictory thoughts may put you in a perplexed state. However, you may be able to get over this condition in the latter part of the day.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. There may be emotional stability and understanding with your beloved. Your passionate connection may remain blissful. Some struggles may be foreseen on the financial front. Despite earnings, you may not be able to cater to the needs of your family. Make sure you save sufficient reserves for hard times. Professionally you may be able to give your best in whatever you undertake whether easy or difficult. But staying in close contact with colleagues may be of utmost importance.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. An emotional attachment with your partner may help you to strike the balance between your personal and professional life. Your highly romantic and imaginative side may assist you in your expressions. It may be the best time to earn goodwill by helping friends in financial matters. But make sure people do not take you for a ride. Professionally you may get innovative ideas but confusion may refrain you from putting them into practice. However, the dilemma may be resolved shortly.