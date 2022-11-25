Astrological predictions for November 25, 2022

Aries (March 21-April 20): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. You are in a mood to engage in fun-filled activities with your partner. You will enjoy a romantic conversation with your beloved and take this relationship to the next level. You should keep important deals in the second half of the day. Support from others will help you sail through the sea of problems and your finances would look better in the second half. The day will definitely end on a positive note.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Love is in the air for you. You should grab this opportunity and surprise your beloved with gifts. In the first half of the day, you will not be too particular about your finances. You will be busy dealing with personal commitments and will have no time to pay attention to money. If you face adversities, don't get agitated. They come your way just to make you stronger. Focus on your priorities.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. Personal life may be your focus for the day. Your beloved may be excited to see your cheerful spirit. You may be confident as a fun-filled romantic date may enliven your life. It may not be a good day for finances. You may end up in soup if you have not saved enough to meet contingency needs. This may adversely affect your health. The inability to focus on responsibilities may put you in a situation where you may end up making mistakes at the workplace.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Professional responsibilities may make it difficult for you to spare some time for your beloved. Thus, ensuring a smooth relationship may remain a challenge for you for the day. You are likely to be fortunate on the financial front as past deeds may bring profitable rewards in the early part of the day. You may need to understand the importance of getting practical at the workplace. A logical decision is what you may come up with during the day.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. Love life may have smooth sailing provided you pay heed to your beloved’s needs. Exhibit your natural side in expressing your emotions by wrapping them in sweet love words. Those in sports, the Arts field, the stock market or in any sort of speculative activities may make financial gains, especially in the second half of the day. Professionally you may be a source of inspiration for colleagues. You may take the initiative of undertaking an important project at work.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. You are likely to celebrate a happy family union and may call some of your best friends. You are likely to be extremely busy with your day-to-day work, and will not have the time to pay attention to your financial matters. You may draw up a budget but your focus will be somewhere else. Your health is likely to be moderate today. However, you must try to work out regularly to keep fit.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. It’s a great time to fall in love or re-establish your relationship. Love and laughter will enrich the spirit of romance. You shall receive enough support from your family members and loved ones, and combined with your own efforts, it means that your financial situation is likely to improve. However, the first half of the day does not favour you. So you are likely to feel successful only in the second part of the day.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. As soon as your day at the office is over, you might want to rush to meet your beloved with a special surprise gift. In the early part of the day today, your focus will be on trying to save as much money as possible. This is not out of fear of the future but this tendency is totally in your basic nature. You are likely to be optimistic and determined today. You will share your views and enjoy the discussion with people.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. Your love life may see a positive change due to a change in your attitude. Things seem to go remarkably well. You are likely to experience a peaceful relationship. The first half of the day is not favourable for financial matters. Despite your efforts to save money, you won’t be able to do so. You shall feel seriously concerned about this. You may not indulge in self-criticism or criticism of colleagues today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Spending quality time with your partner may help you to connect and express your emotions in a sweet manner. Complex issues may end and your relationship may experience a boost with support from your beloved. Not achieving financial targets may upset you for the day as you may feel the necessity of strengthening your monetary situation. At work, you may need to rectify your mistakes at the earliest. Make sure you develop confidence and rely less on others to bring about a change.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. The evening may be fantastic as you may spend time with close friends, family and your sweetheart. Do not push your beloved too hard in the relationship lest it may hamper the bond. Financially it may be a favourable day as you may recover past dues. However, it may get necessary to handle money matters with utmost care. At the workplace, you may focus on specific goals. It may also get necessary to strive harder towards these goals while remaining calm and composed.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. Love life may blossom as better understanding and emotional balance may draw you closer to your partner. Pleasant surprises are likely to make the relationship progress smoothly. In financial matters, you may have to go that extra mile to earn and enhance your earnings. Creative work may keep you on your toes at the office. A long-time technical problem may get solved. However, you may get success and satisfaction in any task that you undertake for the day.