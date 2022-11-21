Astrological predictions for November 21, 2022

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Virgo today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. The matters of the heart should go well today as you want to spend a longer time with your sweetheart. You should not be frustrated when your hard work may not bring results. You need to be very careful of your words when you have a personal meeting with someone. You should avoid getting into a disagreement. Talk to your colleagues for help. You may be able to achieve your target.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Virgo today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. Once you are busy taking up the professional challenge, make sure that it doesn't make your partner feel ignored. The relationship may remain another challenge. However, keeping in touch with your partner will make the situation easy. Today is a good day to make financial plans both for yourself and your family. You like stability and security when it comes to finances. Today you are going to increase financial security. Challenges are likely to engross your mind at the workplace.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Virgo today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. The planetary energies will encourage you to be all attentive to your lover's needs. You will definitely pay attention to his/her emotion and be able to solve the issues. You will be enthused to invest in the stock market or in any easy money schemes in the second half of the day. Your logic and analytical ability will support you to invest in the right direction. The huge tasks at the workplace might worry you a bit today.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Virgo today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. There may be exciting moments as may get engulfed with the emotions of your beloved. Thus, your relationship may be smooth and exciting. As you may exercise constraint on your emotions there is no likelihood of spending too much on anyone. However, as the day progresses you may opt to go for some beauty treatment. Be cautious while making decisions at the workplace. Clarifying matters may make things understandable. However, you may successfully handle your personal and professional life.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Virgo today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. Make sure you keep professional issues out of the conversation while interacting with your partner. You may need to relax and get out of the practical mindset. Let your beloved be ruled by emotions as it may bring beautiful surprises along with a feeling of love. Financial status may be good. You may be in the mood for spending as there may be long-term reserves. In the workplace, you may earn appreciation. Besides, your coordination skills may be at their peak today.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Virgo today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. With the hope of bringing some positive changes in your love life, you may feel confident while approaching your beloved. Your creativity may bloom as you may get into the mood for presenting your partner with a gift or romantic dinner date. There may be a possibility of earning through your hobby. Time to commercialize your talents. A dogmatic approach may make you a winner at your workplace. You may follow a schedule and soften your tone to make things work progressively.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Virgo today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. Your beauty and charm may steal the attention of your partner. You may enjoy intimacy with a memorable time full of romance, satisfaction, and happiness. There may be scope for streamlining finances today. However, some unexpected expenses may come along for the day. Professionally the day may start on a positive note. You may regain lost vitality when you are half done with your tasks at work. Communication may be your agenda. Make sure you do not delay your routine tasks.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Virgo today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. As per planetary predictions you may have conflicts with your partner. Be careful with your words and it would be best to seal your lips in a kiss. Despite gains in business you may probably need more money. This may be due to long-term planning. On the work front, things may not go fine for the day. Technical issues may get unnerving. You may tend to solve others’ mistakes but make sure you don’t brood over them.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Virgo today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. It may get safe if you avoid getting into verbal battles with your partner. A frank nature may be good but make sure you don’t get blunt as it may be hurting. In matters related to money and finance you may get more calculative and logical. Plan out a chart before moving ahead with business and projects. Today’s planetary energies may introduce a change in your working style. However, a good life may be foreseen with a perfectly balanced personal and professional front.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Virgo today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. Domestic activities may occupy your mind. You may get confused about having dinner at a restaurant or at home. Financially you may enjoy the fruits of your hard labour if you learn to plan things. Prepare a detailed chart for your finances to earn future rewards. Review all your finished tasks and prepare a list of the pending ones. This may bring clarity to work. Your reasoning abilities may be at their peak however, you may need to get tactful.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Virgo today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. Hassle-free love life may bring happiness to your life. Discussing issues may pave the way to a long-term relationship. The picture may not be rosy on the financial front as you may get disappointed with your business or a life partner. Joint and personal finances may be an issue of concern. Professionally you may get assistance from peers and colleagues. However, you may hurt someone with your harsh words. Things may fall in place by the second half of the day.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Virgo today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. Romance may be at its peak as you may come closer to your beloved. Intimate moments may lead you into a fantasy world. Financial matters may need attention. It may not be a fortunate day for you to try your luck in a new job, project, or business. Similarly, on the work front, the period may be mediocre as you may feel bored at the office. It may be advisable for you to introspect rather than carry shoulder others' responsibilities.