Astrological predictions for November 19, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Leo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. On the personal front, the day may remain uneventful without any major development. There will not be any significant development in this area today. If you have made promises to your beloved, you will be able to fulfil them. If you are a professional, the chances of your finding another job are quite high, which will come with a salary hike. Alternatively, there will be a possibility of you getting promoted in your present job.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Leo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. This is a bright, rosy day for students and scholars, particularly who are engaged in or are looking forward to higher studies, specializing in a particular professional stream. This a great day for making plans for higher studies abroad. Do not miss this opportunity.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Leo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. Your relatives and friends will afford you full co-operation. You will also be able to provide a solution to their problems by utilizing your practical thinking. You will be influenced by your emotions while choosing between multiple alternatives.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Leo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. It may get necessary to concentrate on your personal as well as the romantic front. Frustrating moments in your love life may make you lose your temper. You may spend cautiously without getting impulsive. This may bring happiness and satisfaction as a penny saved is a penny earned. You may try to put a good impression at work however, it may get necessary to finish off pending tasks. Keep your cool as there may be chances of arguments with colleagues.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Leo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. Most battles are fought and won inside our head. Hence, maintain a positive outlook today. The stars grant you the ability to double your efforts and allow your imagination to take flight and chart new routes to success. This should curb your frustration of the last few days.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Leo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. Today is a day for introspection, and you will find yourself in a pensive mood. You are advised to search for the inner peace that you want. Stay calm to discover the hidden treasures within you. In the evening you will be glad to help someone who is in need of it.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Leo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. Today may not be the best day to undertake any government dealings. Call it red-tapism, or bureaucratic procrastination, but it is highly unlikely that such tasks shall be fruitful today. This may test your patience, and in doing so, bring out your competency and efficiency to the fore, especially if you happen to be a public servant. Your analytical skills will come to play and will help you sort out problems today.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Leo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. At work, you would want to change the perspective with which people see you. Your colleagues recognise you as the emerging alpha lion. Ideas and opinions will impress your bosses. But keep a level head and learn where to stop, even when winning. You should be more flexible with your partner or beloved today. By virtue of your good mood and health, you will be able to complete your routine tasks and that too at a super speed.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Leo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. You need extra goodness in your behaviour today in order to manage your love life so that your partner stays happy. You are advised to try and be as nice as possible in order to avoid heartburns today. You are likely to be more action-oriented in your work. This will definitely help on the financial front. Today’s hard work will fetch rich rewards in the future. Make the most of this auspicious day!

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Leo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. Today is a fine day in regards to financial matters. You will be thankful for what you have been able to possess and accumulate till now. Attending a lot of meetings is on the cards today, but fortunately, these meetings might offer you new opportunities. You might depend a lot on your luck today and will listen to others' opinions and ideas. As far as work is concerned, you will be able to fix your deadlines.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Leo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. Today, you will have to work harder in order to set things right because luck is not in your favour. If you lay a strong foundation for your business, you will make strong financial progress. Every minute of the day will seem like an hour. The time will be so difficult today. You may have to deal with some additional work along with your routine daily work. These long working hours may take a toll on your stamina.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon will transit into Leo today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. Of late, the harder you try, the more it seems you have to do. You are likely to put your foot down today and spend some time taking care of yourself and playing truant with your responsibilities. Recharge your batteries fully while you are at it. You should take criticism constructively today. By and large, this is likely to be the day that points more towards expenses but not a bad day for money.