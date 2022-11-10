Astrological predictions for November 10, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Today, you will crave total freedom in whatever you are doing. Your better focus on what you want to do and patience will help you deal with all the matters more efficiently. Your happiness will be high and your physical health will remain good. During this phase, You will now be thinking more seriously about financial planning and long-term security. The desire to have a more stable financial graph increases today, as you pay more attention to expenses.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. You may get imaginative and apply out-of-the-box approaches to cheer up your darling. Wooing your partner may help you get closer. You may tend to get a little showoff and spend more than expected just to exhibit a superior side. This may be the perfect day to hammer out technical solutions at the workplace. You may have to shun a rigid nature to open up to challenges that may come your way.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. Today, you might feel a little blue and under the weather. You may harbour feelings of loneliness today. Your repressed emotions and yearnings, as well as your intellectual leanings, will likely come to the fore today. You may have to toil on this challenging day. But, if you expect immediate results, you shall get disappointed. You have tried your best, however, the planets are less favourable. Just continue the good work - tomorrow will be better.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. You are most likely to appear edgy and hypercritical to others. Remain your typical poised self. Try not to be harsh to others if you wish to save your relationships and sustain a reputable image. Avoid clashes with your superiors and colleagues. Take a deep breath the moment you feel you are losing the grip on your emotions, and then this too shall pass! The workload may be heavy today but, you shall be more innovative than usual.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. You may get emotional support from your sweetheart. A charming message from your loved one may enliven your spirits. There may be dedication and commitment to the relationship. Good assignments may help to enhance your earnings. Short-term investments may take longer to give benefits so learn to get patient. Refrain from share market deals. Professionally you may get ambitious and ultra-determined to earn appreciation from seniors. Some positive changes may be indicated in your work profile.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. You may display your passionate side to your partner. It may not be the right time to discuss any domestic issues but just enjoy the day to your heart’s content. Time to review your income and expenses to get clarity about future savings. In the workplace, things may move smoothly as you may impress your boss with your cheerful mood. The day may be perfect to make calculations as you may get more cautious, realistic, and decisive about the tasks at hand.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. Pleasurable moments with your sweetheart may be the best remedy for a stressful day. You may get into a sweet and naughty mood. In finances, you may not be able to find the logic behind your monetary status. This may compel you to look out for ways to enhance your income. On the professional front, an action-packed day may keep you on your toes. However, you may be energized to give in your best and may feel satisfied at the end of the day.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. Compromise may hold the key to love in your relationship. Loyalty and commitment may get you closer to your partner. All the same, you may need to take care of your finances. The day may not be suitable to invest in formal business parties or meetings. Professionally it may be a mediocre day as work pressure may coerce you to completely focus on the tasks at hand. However, your analytical abilities may assist you in completing unfinished tasks with great ease.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. You need to review your balance sheet objectively if you want to work on your finances; you will know where you have gone wrong and be able to make amends. Today's planetary energies do not make for a great day. You may not be confident or remain calm. You need to be more than active and energetic at your workplace. To boost your confidence, do yoga and meditation daily. Your tired mind also needs a break from the humdrum routine.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. You shall be mentally active today and more than willing to learn new things. You need to learn more about investment and speculation. Or, you can invest money in some creative pursuit. Your professional life may be flooded with opportunities today. Your advice or decision will reap fruitful results. Lucrative profit-making opportunities, incentives and perks are promised, provided you work hard. Become pragmatic and take good care of your wellness.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. You might reach home early to spend some quality time with your family. Preparing delicious cuisine together or discussing lifestyle matters will occupy your mind tonight. Beware of purchasing electronic gadgets or things that have just been introduced into the market. Such investments will give you only a transient pleasure, so better keep temptations at bay. You may ponder over some work-related matters today. Anyway, it is high time that you identify your professional shortcomings.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Taurus today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. You may behave with your beloved as if you are in Utopia. Your actions and behaviour will leave your partner dazed. You need to be realistic too in order to fulfil your beloved’s needs. Today you can plan to go for a long drive to get some fresh air. Keep in mind that every investment has some return, whether you realise it or not. Changes in your work style will prove to be very useful for you.