Astrological predictions for November 04, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Work pressure may be so much that you may feel irritated with your beloved’s normal behaviour as well. However, a humorous nature may break the monotony and normalize your relationship. Planets may favour you on the financial front as you may gain through various avenues. You may pay off outstanding payments. Surprises may await you at every step of your career. As you start working on projects you may gradually get decisive in shuffling work that may not require given time and energy.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. If you succeed in avoiding arguments with your life partner in the first half of the day, the second half will be a wonderful time together. You don’t want to let any issues ruin your relationship and will understand your sweetheart better. Your mental health will be good today. It will help you perform better. Being swift and creative in the profession will bring you more progress. Work may keep piling up, hence delegating a few responsibilities will help you achieve the target faster.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. It may be the right time to inspect and sort out personal life issues. You may need to keep a balanced approach in your relationship. A practical mindset may help to bring harmony to the association. A good day for finances as you may be fortunate in money matters. You may be able to save money obtained from known sources. At the workplace, you may feel like a genius with no difficulties in solving problems. Don't get carried away by success and focus on your work.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. Too many emotions in your love life bring sadness even in petty matters. Expressing love towards your sweetheart may help to smoothen your relationship. You may get concerned about finances in the early part of the day. However, the second part may help you to find sensible solutions. A long-distance trip may turn fruitful. On the professional front balancing your emotions may be possible with the help of colleagues. They may also assist you in solving some challenging work issues.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Trust is the foundation of a relationship. You may need to remember this to maintain cordial relations with your partner. Loyalty and good understanding between you and your partner may help to harmonize the relationship. You may need to get careful with your money as poor financial planning may result in a disaster. A bossy nature may bring tense moments on the professional front. Therefore, it may be advisable for you to get away with negative thinking.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. You may prioritize your personal life as you may spend quality time with your soulmate. Romantic dates may refresh your mind. You may tend to overspend in the first half of the day. Although, you may get firm on cutting down your expenses as the day ends. At the workplace, you may need to adopt a systematic approach to enhance your efficiency. You may successfully implement clues from clients that may guide you as to how you may get your work done.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. You may need to keep in constant touch with your partner so that they may not feel neglected. Learn to balance your personal and professional life. As per the placement of planets you may have an average day in terms of money and finance. However, some speculative deals may turn favourable around the second half of the day. Dedication and ability to solve problems may be your strongest points on the work front. Although, extended work hours may bring mental and physical stress for you.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. A romantic mood may make you lookout for ways to be in the company of your beloved one. Showering them with gifts may please them. Family may be your priority. And you may spend money to just make them feel happy and comfortable. You may face hiccups on the professional front as technical issues may get hard-hitting. The initial part of the day may frustrate you. However, your administrative qualities may help you to get the desired exposure in the second part of the day.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. You may spend evenings with your loved one for a social cause or just to have some family time. Simplicity, honesty, and openness may be your parameters for a meaningful relationship. Spending on luxuries may be indicted as you may believe in making life more comfortable. Although, you may undergo tough situations to understand the importance of savings. Communicating and developing good relations with influential people may help in the future. You may be appreciated for managing trust and maintaining a sympathetic nature.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. Romance may bloom as you may feel confident while expressing love for your beloved. This may be the beginning of a love-term relationship. Finances may take a front seat as you may reap the benefits of your hard work. Extra gains may be indicated. You may need to postpone some major career-related decisions for the day. A hectic day at work as you may be busy sorting minor issues on the professional front.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. A day for fun and frolic with a partner. You may spend an entertaining time as there may be fun-filled activities with friends. Refrain from boozing out. You may need to simplify things to handle finances practically. Make sure you use your intense ideas productively. On the professional front, there may be an ocean of opportunities coming your way. Learn to take hold of the ground and don't let others rule your mind. Problems may surface but disappear soon.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Aquarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. You are advised not to overthink issues and take care of your health first. You might shy away from your responsibilities. But you need to focus more on your task. The personal front looks good. Your professional appearance will impress everyone easily today. You will be at your best in speech and will convey your point. It is a good time to arrange meetings. Your practical conversations will catch your superiors’ attention and some of them may get implemented later.