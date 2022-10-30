Astrological predictions for October 30, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. Luck is unfortunately not with you on the personal front. Therefore, you need to keep your anger under control in order to maintain peace with your beloved. Music will help you stay cool and relax. Today you will be able to complete many of your tasks as you will be in a good mood and health. Towards the second half of the day, you may consider starting a new venture, perhaps your own business. If you are already in business, you might try to spread your wings. You may make new progress on the career front. Your suggestions will be welcomed.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. You have to handle relationships carefully as you may experience differences with your partner and it might lead to disagreement. Healthwise also the day is not in your favour. You might not be able to complete the tasks on hand. You may feel tired easily. On the monetary front, this day will be auspicious. The dark clouds will begin to clear out and by evening you shall have a lot of clarity in your mind about generating more money. You may have to stick to your responsibilities as you can't sideline serious matters just because you are not in the mood.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. Today, you will have new responsibilities and achieve huge profits in all your dealings. Pay special attention to your health. You will want to focus on your partner's desires and expectations. Adjustment is the key to maintaining a balance in your relationship. Things will go smoothly once you will understand your partner. Work-wise, you may struggle to make an impression on your superiors. However, you will succeed at doing so by the end of the day.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. Be ready to get into the shoes of a juggler today. Multi-tasking is the need of the hour, my friend! However, no worries for you will be energetic and deft. The pending pile of work will be finished with ease. Seemingly impossible tasks will be finished in a blink of an eye. As you are provided with a lot of responsibilities in the workplace, you may not be able to give much time to your near and dear ones.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. It is good to be impulsive sometimes; but if one were to ask you today, you would be all for a meticulously planned approach to life. So much so that from now on, planning will become almost part and parcel of your life. Your health is going to be very good today. You are advised to avoid overspending today, there may be huge expenses. If you wish to try your luck in another job or business, the day is favourable.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. You are likely to have a comfortable day on the personal front today. Therefore, you should keep all your worries aside. It’s time to go out on a date and spend a wonderful time with your loved one. You might make it an unforgettable journey. Today you may also be in the mood to refurbish your house. On the other hand, you may be willing to buy a new house or a new vehicle.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. Your personal life seems to be steady. If your partner has not had a good day, ensure that you don't be angry. The best you can do is to help your partner calm down. Today will be a rather uneventful day on the financial front for you. Things will neither go the negative way nor the positive way, and you will neither gain much nor lose much. It is, however, an auspicious day for internal meetings.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. A hassle-free day is on the cards. You need to make sure that your personal relationship won’t go bitter. You should fill the heart of your partner with sweet words. In a nutshell, you need to think twice before you speak. You shall also be comfortable on the financial front today. You will be able to achieve your financial targets. Professionals will generate good money through hard work. The day demands diplomacy.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. A wonderful family reunion is on the cards and you will be full of energy. You are likely to welcome your friends and have a sweet time with your loved ones. Fun and romance will make you realize that there is no place like home. The temptation to go on a shopping spree will be very high today, and thus you are likely to overspend. Optimism and confidence will be your companions throughout the day.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. You will wish for a spiritual union with your partner. The meeting of the minds will be strong today. If you are spiritually inclined, this is the best time to take up a course in meditation or other spiritual practices. This will enable you to look at man and the universe from a larger cosmic perspective. You may feel like giving unwanted advice, opinions or suggestions to your co-workers.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. The best time is written in your luck today. Your love interest is likely to be in a good mood. You too seem to be strongly influenced by his/her company. Instead of raking your brains about whether you would be justified in making a certain purchase, just decide whether it is a necessary or an unnecessary expense and go ahead accordingly. It is a day to double your profits at the workplace today.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, the Moon is in Sagittarius. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. It is a positive day. However, you may have to sort out a few matters related to your relationship. You will succeed in striking a better level of understanding with your partner. Today, you will be very action-oriented. You will not run after money but you will run after work and money will follow. This is an ideal time to build or rebuild good rapport with your superiors.