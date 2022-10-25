Astrological predictions for October 25, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. This brings the Moon to your 7th house. Today, a romantic link-up is about to be delivered at your doorstep, all wrapped in silver and tinsel! Hope you are prepared. Don your best attire, check your breath and practice some sweet-talking. After all, who knows what the evening will lead to? Work-wise, this can possibly be a hectic day, as there are chances of some confusion. You will achieve the conclusion but will get stressed and that may affect your health. The solar eclipse can have a high impact on Aries natives. You may face financial problems. You are suggested to be careful in starting a new business. Remedy- On the eclipse day, chant the Shiva Panchakshara Mantra.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. This brings the Moon to your 6th house. This is a good day for being firm or demanding. You are advised to steer clear of conflicts, arguments, disputes. If you cannot avoid confrontation be sure you are the one who will have to step back. Loss of face and self esteem may be unavoidable. Domestic activities are on the cards. Busy as a bee, you will be flooded with desk work and other responsibilities. You will stick to the easiest route. The solar eclipse is likely to affect your health. In such a situation, you need to take care of your health. Some financial problems may arise too. Avoid conflicts in relationships. Remedy- After the Solar eclipse, donate things to needy people.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. This brings the Moon to your 5th house. Your day will be spent indulging in activities that appeal to you. You may go out shopping with your family members, or go out to dinner with friends. A leisurely, entertainment-filled, fun day awaits you. This eclipse is likely to bring mixed results. Chances of a job change or business are also visible, but it is suggested to avoid taking this decision during this time. Maintain harmony with your spouse. Remedy- Chant Gayatri Mantra throughout the day.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. This brings the Moon to your 4th house. People will be stunned at the swift pace of your work. All your pending tasks and projects will fructify. However, you are advised not to do anything haphazardly or in any careless manner. The solar eclipse can have a positive impact on Cancer natives. Health seems to be good. For those who are in a relationship, time will be moderate. However, you are advised to take care of your financial situation. Remedy- Recite Panchakshara Stotram of Lord Shiva 11 times on the eclipse day.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. This brings the Moon to your 3rd house. Friendships are supposed to last forever. However, it all depends on whether or not the friend is around when most needed. Today, your pals may turn to you for help, and sure enough, you will be there to extend all the support you can. Not a good time for any kind of investment. This time, you need to strengthen your relationship. Remedy- On the eclipse day, keep chanting Surya Namah throughout the day.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. This brings the Moon to your 2nd house. A candid conversation with your beloved is on the radar today. Labour to complete tasks you've been putting off for a while. Although health does not look worrisome, the day doesn't indicate anything drastic. You will be happy with what you have been able to accumulate till date and what you are likely to accumulate in the future will also look promising. This is going to add delight to your life. You may be very vocal at the office today. During this time, avoid making any important decisions related to business. If you want to make any investment, be cautious in your decisions and seek expert advice. Remedy - Recite 32 names of Goddess Durga 108 times.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. This brings the Moon to your 1st house. You always have the tendency to be two separate things put together on a pair of scales that somehow balance. Today, you'll bring to the scales the stability of being your own master and servant. It's a fine balance to maintain. However, only you are capable of doing that, thanks to your extremely high-power status today. Your good mood and good health will make your day. The day will be a fruitful one. As the Solar eclipse is going to take place in Libra, its effects can be visible more for Libra natives. During this time, you may face a financial crunch. The adverse effect of an eclipse can also be seen on your health too. Remedy- Recite 21 Gayatri Chalisa.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. This brings the Moon to your 12th house. It looks like a tricky day from the health point of view, today. You are advised to do some meditation so that you can concentrate on one subject. Meditation will help you balance everything. You are likely to be a bit peeved with your current scenario. You need to relax and not worry, as this is a temporary phase. Things will get better when the planetary transits change. You need to be very careful while making important decisions. This solar eclipse may bring financial issues. Take each and every step carefully. You are advised to control your temper. Remedy - Donate wheat and jaggery after the eclipse.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. This brings the Moon to your 11th house. You may have many admirers swooning over you today; such is your charm and way with them. However, friends are highly valuable to you, and you shall spend much time with them cherishing their company and reliving amazing times spent together. This solar eclipse might be in your favour. Time is good for health. Salaried employees and business owners may get great opportunities. However, If you're planning to propose to someone, this may not be a good time for that. Remedy- Chant any one mantra of Lord Vishnu.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. This brings the Moon to your 10th house. It's time to party, whether or not you have no reason for it. Friends and even acquaintances will be invited to take part in the celebrations; you will be all charged up to have a blast of a day. For those engaged in business, profits may come, but it won't be the result of the efforts you put in. The effect of the last solar eclipse of the year can be seen on your health. Take care of your health. Try to stay away from mental stress. Be careful in financial matters too. Remedy- Chant Gayatri Mantra & donate fruits after the eclipse.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. This brings the Moon to your 9th house. God helps those who help themselves. You have experienced this plenty of times as your efforts have been paid off. While your colleagues at work may pass negative comments at your work, your boss will not have any complaints with you. This solar eclipse is likely to be unfavourable for Aquarius natives. It would be good for you to avoid any kind of financial investment. Try to maintain peace in the family. Remedy- Recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Libra today. This brings the Moon to your 8th house. You will come up trumps against your competition today. This will make you enthusiastic about your prospects. You shy away from the spotlight usually, but today you will find yourself thrust into the role of a leader, as you take on new assignments. This time you are advised to focus on your work. Moreover, think twice before investing. Your reputation will be increased in society. Remedy- Offer clothes in the temple of Lord Vishnu after the eclipse.