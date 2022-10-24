Astrological predictions for October 24, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is situated in Virgo today. This will place the Moon in your 6th house. You will be quite circumspect throughout the day. Your spirits will soar high as you will be invited to join parties and socialize a bit. You will find the correct balance between work and having fun. Aries natives should recite Lakshmi Stotra to appease Goddess Lakshmi. Moreover, on Diwali, offer halwa prasad to the Goddess Lakshmi.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is situated in Virgo today. This will place the Moon in your 5th house. Love life may good with no worries. You may have pleasurable times with your beloved. Stars indicate that in terms of money and finance you may think of buying or renting out a shop or establishment. However, it may be advisable to refrain from starting a new venture. At work, you may gradually gain speed as the day progresses. Utilize techniques to reduce efforts and increase production. An innovative nature may help you to finally pursue and fulfill your dreams. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Taurus natives should chant the mantra Om Mahalakshmyai Namah. Moreover, it is also beneficial to provide necessary items to the needy person. This may enhance your financial situation.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is situated in Virgo today. This will place the Moon in your 4th house. In romance, you may get more intense and turn possessive about your partner. Thus, it may get important for you to understand your beloved. In monetary matters you are likely to spend money judiciously and on absolutely necessary things. Overall, you may find pleasure in spending for the day. Professionally this may be the time to let your desires fly freely. Do not limit your dreams as they may never convert into reality. Hold on to hard work and persistence for success. Gemini natives are suggested to offer red-colored clothes to Goddess Lakshmi and yellow-colored clothes to Lord Vishnu on Diwali. Give some sweets or chocolates to the children and make them happy.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is situated in Virgo today. This will place the Moon in your 3rd house. Today, you will shift your entire focus on the problems plaguing your personal life. Your ability to nip a problem in the bud has helped you to have a good personal life so far. And today, you will have to use your skills to mend the strain in your relationship with your loved ones. Your love life is likely to suffer today. Your mood swings will be in control which is a good thing. Cancer natives might be excited about Diwali. They should recite Shri Sukta to get the divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. It will be beneficial to feed cows on this day.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is situated in Virgo today. This will place the Moon in your 2nd house. You will need to work hard to achieve your goals today. Those who are serious about their work will be easily able to tide over the day. You need to be cautious of your temper today. Not only at work, but even in personal relationships, you need to be on guard. As for money matters, others are likely to contribute to your finances. Family’s financial strength is going to increase. To appease Goddess Lakshmi, Leo natives are suggested to keep the lotus flower in puja. This Diwali, take a pledge to take care of elderly people. This may bring better times for you.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is situated in Virgo today. This will place the Moon in your 1st house. The time today is ripe to venture into a new business. Projects that have been put-off will finally be completed. Looking into the week ahead, you are most likely to give yourself an energy zap. Parties will be all fun and entertainment. Your kids will bring home joy and pride and this will brighten the mood even more. You may wish to establish a balanced schedule between your work routine and your personal life. Offer sugarcane while worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali. Also, offer them green-colored chunri. This may bring prosperity to your life.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is situated in Virgo today. This will place the Moon in your 12th house. Your hectic work schedule is likely to take a toll on your personal life. It would be wise to try and balance both so neither suffers. The stars suggest that you may end up spending on health and medical issues. Alternatively, money may also be spent on maintaining your fitness. Problem solving and justice comes naturally to you. Hence, you might end up spending a lot of time in problem solving today. However, do not get frustrated over it. Libra natives should offer Kheer to Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali. Also, the flag should be offered in any Vishnu-Lakshmi temple. This will give you success at work.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is situated in Virgo today. This will place the Moon in your 11th house. This is a comfortable day for money matters. You will be fortunate to gain financially in expected and unexpected ways. You shall be happy with your financial standing. Work will be easier today as the office might be nearly empty . The day is favourable for you, especially on the career front. Superiors will appreciate your work and may encourage you to take up more challenging tasks. You will be able to complete your routine tasks in record time. It will be very beneficial for you to chant Shri Mantra on the day of Goddess Lakshmi Puja. On this day, you must provide the necessary items to the poor children. This may bring new sources of income for you.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is situated in Virgo today. This will place the Moon in your 10th house. Today, find yourself driving all your thoughts and actions towards your family. You will also spend some superb time with your dearie and discuss personal matters. People in good positions are likely to be very supportive to you and that will help earn more money today. If you are willing to make your work/business international, this is the right day. You will be aware of pending activities and that they have to be given high priority. Do saffron tilak to Goddess Lakshmi. On Diwali, wear red colored clothes and keep chanting any mantra of Goddess Lakshmi throughout the day.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is situated in Virgo today. This will place the Moon in your 9th house. Now is the perfect time to showcase your talents and skills. You are all geared up to hit your target and do everything that is needed to be done. Your efforts will not go in vain as they will bear fruits for sure. If you are in business, you will be able to take practical decisions, which will positively influence your finances too. On the whole, this is going to be a progressive day for financial matters. Capricorn natives are suggested to recite Indrakrit Lakshmi Stotra. Also, provide clothes to needy children. The upcoming time will be beneficial for you.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Virgo today. This will place the Moon in your 8th house. Today, you work hard and party harder! The morning sees you sweating it out at work, as you do your best to implement your plans. In the evening, you will don your best attire and get ready to have a gala time with your beloved. Always remember, you receive as much as you give. While you are likely to fulfill several social and official obligations today, you should be careful of colleagues who are jealous of your efficiency. Aquarius natives must take the blessings of Lord Ganesha along with Mother Lakshmi. You should offer five types of special fruits to needy people to make the upcoming time even better.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is situated in Virgo today. This will place the Moon in your 7th house. The day will be good on the love front. There are rare chances of any mishaps today. You are going to make good time out of the day. If you find people getting apprehensive about your work techniques, don’t panic. You may also feel paranoid regarding office matters. The most logical solution to this would be to be patient and to react as normally as possible. In turn, being stressed may affect your health as well. Pisces natives should recite Mahalaxmi Stotra. Offer special sweets made of milk to Goddess Lakshmi as Prasad. Offer a flag in any temple to make the upcoming time better.