Astrological predictions for October 17, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. Having meaningful conversations with your beloved will take your relationship to a more crucial and deeper level. Managing your emotional conditions will help you find your inner balance and tranquillity. Today, you are most likely to maintain your focus on planning, rather than action, which in a way is good because you will hardly have time to think about spending money on anything. You will be able to crack some crucial codes and finish many unachievable tasks easily.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. You may feel confused about your financial future and may start speculating on various aspects related to your income. The day is not in favour of speculative thinking, just be practical. Your conversational abilities will gain prominence today. You might reschedule recent activities. You will be able to put across your ideas in a way that they are readily accepted. You will be very polite to your co-workers but very active in your work.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. Your expert moves will whip up unbridled passion in your loved one. The evening will see you enjoying a candlelit dinner with your partner. You might read out some wonderful quotes from a romantic novel. This is an ideal time to make your writing or speech a source of earning. Your get-up-and-go attitude will see you juggle more than one task today. Multitasking might not be a worthy experience today.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. Today, you will not be worried about the long-term financial future, instead, you will be engrossed in availing short-term joys that money could buy. You will have a nonchalant approach towards finances. Wasting time on insignificant tasks will prove regressive for your career and may hamper your path to progress. This may lead to frustration or mood swings. Planning and organizing your task are the first priority. You may be unable to bear the increasing workload and get exhausted by the afternoon.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. Today, you are in a fresh and spirited outlook. Your outlook will be admired by your sweetheart. Even if you wish to take a personal loan from a friend, be frank and open enough to show your cards. You do have stars in your favour for the needful. However, you may encounter some complex problems at work today. Never retreat, never give up. Your patience and concentration level are being tested. You might overcome this challenging situation.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. With so much happening on the job front, you may have to skip meeting your sweetheart. Don't worry, love is all about patience. A good relationship and good communication with your professional circle will surely help you do well. This is also a good time to work on some business ventures and prepare for the financial aspect. You will have a terrific time in the office today. The work you deliver will have your signature style.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. Decorating your home with your spouse will make you happier. There are more chances of seeing good progress in the near future but today, your financial progress is likely to be restricted. You will also be very active intellectually. Strategies or decision-making might go your way if you practically analyse the pros and cons. The day is good from the perspective of health. You will eat good food that will take your energy level up.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. You might be eager to take your current relationship to the next level. Your commitment to your sweetheart is the key to keeping the relationship going. Think more positively about money and see light at the end of the tunnel. Be prepared for a bad time at the office today. Avoid delays in pending works at every cost. Dedication, commitment and patience are some criteria to achieve positive results.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. This is an ideal time to build social or professional contacts and create opportunities to earn through those contacts in the future. Today's quite a challenge for you. A hectic schedule awaits you though you're feeling drowsy and lethargic. Your confidence level seems to be down and may not fetch good results. You should not start anything new in the office today. Postpone fresh projects for another day.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. The saying, 'Love is blind' is good only for ubiquitous quotation books, not for real life. You are advised to exercise caution in your personal life. You will have to work hard to collect money today. The workplace competition is also likely going to be tough today! Avoid getting confrontational as it might hamper your work. Be diplomatic and focus on the things you are committed to. You will require the help of some energy boosters.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. Avoid controversial topics when spending time with your beloved. It's a good day to invest money in commodities or the stock market. You will study the market well but too much studying and overthinking may confuse you. Thus, depend more on your instincts. Pending work and the flow of responsibilities will cause stress. Daily routines, deadlines or targets will be challenging. Meetings, workshops, presentations or discussions would keep your tension at bay.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is situated in Gemini today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. Today you will be working hard for your financial progress, but in your own way and without any guidance. Besides, you will remain confused about buying a property or vehicle. You will be working on your priorities today. You would like to be engaged in meetings, workshops, presentations or discussions. All this planning and going about finishing tasks will tire you as evening comes and you'd want nothing better than to chill out with your delightful partner!