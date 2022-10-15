Astrological predictions for October 15, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. Get creative in matters of the heart. Play with words to convey your feelings to your sweetheart. Be creative while expressing something romantic. You will be happy with your financial standing. In fact, you may be thinking about long-term financial prospects. You will be able to make the right decisions with respect to money matters. Today's astral energy will help you remain attentive and focused on your work.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. Misunderstandings are on the cards. A bitter exchange of words with your loved one might take place. You may not want to spend time with your sweetheart. However, ignoring them may create issues for you later. You are going to stay focused on your personality development and you may also want to spend money in order to look better. You may spend money on creativity, beautification, and grooming. Overall, no single mood will rule your attitude today.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. You are likely to face major money expenses during the day. You will be spending money on things that are not essential for you. You are advised not to spend on unnecessary things. You may be indecisive in the morning. Lack of focus may jeopardise your work in the first half. It will be only sometime later in the afternoon that you will be able to gather your focus at work.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. Tension hovers around your love life as your mate doubts your integrity. You are even likely to get caught up in a fight with your lover. Be honest and trustworthy with your partner. Your financial decisions during the second half of the day may not be very sound so you should avoid thinking much about money matters and try to put your mind to something else. You may depend on your luck today.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. You will be able to communicate well your money matters to others. You may find these discussions very enlightening & enriching and you may be able to discover new perspectives and ideas. A technical error may get on your nerves at the start of the day. Don’t worry as you will be cautious and alert today. Thanks to your logical thinking. You will be able to solve problems easily and earn appreciation from your boss.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. You need to listen to your lover when it comes to matters of the heart. This is a good time to make your financial plans using an excel sheet. There are chances of receiving good news in business or a new assignment in the second half of the day. Luck will play a huge role at work. You will be intelligent enough to investigate something in a detailed manner and come up with the appropriate solution.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. Lovers or married couples will have a blissful time. You will like to plan something different and surprise your sweetheart. Overall, in financial matters, it's going to be a mixed day for you. You may require more effort to make financial gains take place for you. Foreign connections may be helpful. At work, your concentration power will reach a peak today. You will be target-driven and able to solve complex issues at the snap of a finger.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. It's time to show your ability to compromise. If things don’t work your way, stay together and build a better understanding. A glass of red wine will surely bring a great mood to ignite passion. You may slow down on expenses in the second half of the day as compared to the first half. Start the day with power-packed yogas and you will get relief at the end of the day. You will have to rack your brains over difficult matters.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. Great relief on the love front! Emotional bonds with the opposite gender will become stronger. You will easily attract your new love and will be able to arouse the flavour of romance. Now, boost your confidence to strengthen the pillar of your relationship. No major financial problems Only time will solve all your problems. You will smoothly work on the familiar tasks. Be dedicated and enjoy the natural course of action.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. The day is not good for the purchase of real estate or vehicles so you should postpone such purchases for some time. However, this day is good for having an overview of properties or vehicles. You need to be extra careful while taking decisions today. A decision taken without considering the pros and cons may land you in trouble. You may have to change the last-minute decision before the day ends. Big decisions, like a job change, should be avoided.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. Today you will be able to breathe fresh air as your partner will value your much-needed space. During the second half of the day, you will be able to crack good business deals in the negotiations. So, you should schedule important meetings during the latter half of the day. You will be cheerful, optimistic, and inventive today and this will reflect in your work. Your creative ideas will fetch the best results for the organisation and you will earn appreciation from higher authorities.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Taurus today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. Overall, it is not a one-sided day for you from a financial perspective. In other words, you will neither make many gains nor incur expenses. It’s a very balanced day for you. However, you may be in a depressed mood today as you are not happy with something or someone. Hence, you may end up committing mistakes at your workplace. You are advised to avoid taking up important projects. An evening coffee with colleagues will break the ice a bit.