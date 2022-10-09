Astrological predictions for October 9, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. Tough times on the love front may keep you worried. However, this is a temporary phase so you should not let it reign your mind. Professional front shall be hectic, as a lot of pending tasks need to be finished. Stress may upset your mood. However, this seems a good day from your health point of view. Thus think positive and prefer to relax for some time. Today you will be concerned about your liquidity.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. A sacrificing attitude will definitely help in matters of the heart. Precisely, it is a day with its share of good and bad things. You tend to be possessive in the relationship. Your work front might draw your attention, as unfinished tasks need to be completed now. Try to keep your focus on the targets. Your mind may remain in a different activity at the workplace. The pending work might be boring but your superiors want you to finish it in time.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. There may be emotional moments where you may wish to be in the company of your loved one as soon as your work gets over. You may get engaged in fun-filled activities as you plan to enjoy some pleasant times with your partner. In case of confusion follow a good wisher’s advice to work on matters related to your finances. Despite tricky situations, you may move on with your strategic thinking on the work front. Prioritizing and scheduling routine activities may give you relief.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. Spending quality time with your partner may bring closeness to the union. You may engage in cooking and resort to several fun-filled romantic activities that may bring out your love for your beloved. The day may be a favourable one in terms of money and finance. You may make gains in whichever activity you may try your luck. At the workplace, you may invest your creative ideas and also turn into a good listener which may assist you in understanding a smooth workflow.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. You may spend stress-free time with your beloved who may not only make you feel good but also engage you in some amazing discussion to enhance your knowledge. An excellent day to earn income be it from the stock market, selling of ancestral property, or an old car. Professionally there may be chances of getting prone to depression. Constant pressure from seniors to meet deadlines may annoy you and make it difficult to achieve set targets.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. You may be in a romantic mood to pamper your partner. Exploring a honeymoon destination may be on your agenda. Spending leisure moments in the company of each other may enhance love and warmth. Finances may grow as businessmen may expand their horizons for better visibility. Office professionals may look out for a new job for better prospects. At the workplace, things that seemed easy may appear to be difficult for practical work. Maintaining cordial relations with colleagues may prove to be a smart move.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. You may feel relieved from stress by spending time with your beloved. It may be the perfect time for long-term commitments. Singles may get suitable alliances for marriage. Refrain from competing with others as it may drain you financially. You may remain committed to your work which may earn you appreciation at the office. Resort to some recreational activities with colleagues to get over exhaustion and boredom. Take advantage of learning important skills that may enhance your work efficiency and productivity.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. If you may be seeking peaceful moments with your companion be assured you may enjoy a quality time full of pleasure. The day may be good for investing in the study of new subjects. It may be a favourable time for spending on education purposes for kids. Professionally you may get inclined to follow your seniors while ignoring your health. Focus and aggression to achieve set targets may bring success. You may be applauded at work for the completion of tasks within given deadlines.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. Romance may be at its peak as you may succeed in pleasing your partner. You may receive emotional support from your beloved. Making international trips or giving expensive gifts to your love interest may make the day worthwhile. Financially you may be in an excellent position. Therefore, don't miss the opportunity to buy a lavish house or car. Domestic issues may divert your attention from work responsibilities. This may bring frustration that may make you lose your temper.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. It may be time for you to discuss your expectations and plans with your partner. Give priority to your partner's decision while being in a discussion. The day may be excellent to plan out long drives or short-distance trips with friends and siblings. On the professional front, you may need to reassess an old project before plunging into a new one. Reviewing the work may help in determining the path ahead. Your valuable suggestions may bring commendable changes in the workplace.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. Kind gestures by your beloved may make you feel comfortable. Therefore you may need to remember understanding, patience, and commitment are the keys to ensuring a smooth relationship. Learn to respect and reciprocate others’ concerns to earn goodwill or blessings. Don't hold your grip tight while lending financial help to a family member. At the professional level, you may face challenges due to constraints. Compose yourself and get away with all hurdles to ensure a smooth way to success.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, the Moon is in Pisces. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. You may successfully be able to strike the chord between your personal and professional life. Things may be brilliant as you spend quality time with your beloved. Enjoying dinner or watching movies may bring enhanced love and warmth into the relationship. You may exhibit the innate good person in you willing to help others, especially in money matters. Professionally you may get confused about implementing your innovative ideas. Therefore, make sure you postpone them for the day as it may not be the right time.