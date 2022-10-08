Astrological predictions for October 8, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Aquarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. You may think that your ideas might be right. You may not give importance to your spouse’s choice. This may result in disagreement with your beloved and may end in a serious argument. This is the time to keep your mind calm. You should avoid wasting your time on useless things and avoid being argumentative. Try to be more understanding. The morning will be an ideal time for important meetings and video conferences. You will find the latter part of the day very boring.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Aquarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. There may be challenging times as you may deal with an unhealthy relationship with your loved one. An extramarital affair may play spoilsport. You may need to change your attitude to maintain a harmonious relationship. Businessmen may get earning opportunities which they may need to exploit. Be attentive in meetings and conferences. A testing period for professionals, you may strive hard to improve their skills at the workplace. However, you may bring innovative ideas to ensure smooth results.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Aquarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. The bonds you build today will stay forever. You will clear all misunderstandings in your relationship thus making it a better one. You will sort out issues with your spouse in a delicate manner. You shall have a positive mindset which will help you to get new opportunities at work. Decision-making shall get easier now. You'll be fully clear about your targets today. Relationships with colleagues shall improve. Health looks fine now.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Aquarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. Your emotional attitude will be changed by the efforts of your loved one. He/she will try to make you more practical. You should not oppose this change or complain about it. If you learn to adjust, you will enjoy a wonderful time. Your dedication at work will get acknowledged. Health needs care now. Plan a diet chart and follow it regularly. Your quick-witted mind will give quick responses. Do not take loans today.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Aquarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. You may remain sad and may not be ready to share your problems with your beloved. You should not let your ego reign your mind. You may find a few obstacles at work. But you should stay in a good mood. Avoid getting into tricky situations and keep things simple as much as possible. Your financial dealings have to be perfect today and there is no room for mistakes. Owing to your weak financial planning or extravagant lifestyle, you may suffer monetary losses.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Aquarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. You need to be very careful in expressing your thoughts to your loved one. Your direct approach may not be liked by your partner. Work-wise, things will be good but you might find difficulties in taking decisions today. But gradually, you'll be able to make proper decisions in the later part of the day. Make sure you don't spoil your mood and relationship with your colleagues. Health will remain good and you may enjoy good food today.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Aquarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. Your creative approach will also play an important role in the relationship. If you find an issue or your sweetheart is not happy, you may introduce an activity in such a way that will turn his/her mood. You will feel happy for transforming the negative into a positive. It will be a good day for you, as you'll be sticking to your position longer. Be extra careful on the health front. Do not get affected by other peoples' opinions and be confident.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Aquarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. You should not try to revive a broken relationship, it will only hurt you. It’s better to keep your eyes open and see what is going on around you. You may find out someone helpful but it will take some time. You may have to keep patience. You might waste your energy judging people. It is advisable to look ahead and keep believing in your own self. Health will remain fine, but don't try to overstress it with workload.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Aquarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. You will be happy while serving some mouth-watering dishes to your beloved. You'll be full of positive energy today. You'll try to shy away from work, but pending work will have to be finished. Your personal and social life will remain active. Health looks good. Relax and spend some time with friends. You have an efficient way of handling your money, which will stand you in good stead all your life.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Aquarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. Today, you may want to test your potential for success in the relationship. This is the time to approach someone if you are in love. If you are single, there is a possibility to find your perfect match. Your work front may consume the maximum of your energy today. You should try to be more health conscious. Not a favourable day to make decisions. Too much tension may affect your health. Just don't overreact to situations and take things easy.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Aquarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. You are in the mood for fun today. As you may want to spend some romantic time with your sweetheart, you may arrange a candlelight dinner. Your health and mood will be very good today. You will gather a lot of information about the subject of your interest. In the second half of the day, tangible results of your hard work will boost your morale. Your professional appearance will impress everyone easily today. It is a good time to arrange meetings.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Aquarius today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. Love may be in the air as you get passionate about expressing your feelings in an entertaining way. This may enliven your partner’s moods. The day may end on a sweet note! Financially some pressures may pull down your spirits. It may not be a satisfactory day for money transactions. On the professional front, things may start changing positively post-lunch. You may be fully charged up and team with your colleagues to start new ventures.