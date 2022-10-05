Astrological predictions for October 5, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. Your partner may feel secure in your company. Love life may be good as you may spend time sharing a harmonious relationship with your beloved. It may be an auspicious day for investments. However, you may work more and be less worried about financial matters. Professionally you may focus on work today. Meeting deadlines may get easy with a practical attitude. As you may get in the mood to work hard you may expect the same from others which may bring disappointment.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. A lucky day as you may get moral support from family, making you feel on top of the world. As your beloved may feel comfortable with you, the relationship may move towards the next step. In financial matters, you may have to get more organized to earn well. On the whole, the day may favour you to make some quick gains. Luck may support you in all aspects, especially the professional front. With good communication skills and high confidence, you may achieve success.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. You are likely to be concerned about your finances, jointly held assets and property. Also, you will be a little edgy today. Even the most insignificant problems will dampen your mood. You will probably take chances in money matters. You are likely to feel tired and agitated later in the day. You will keep worrying and wondering about where your finances are going to come from. These things can lead to negativity. You are advised to maintain an optimistic approach.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Chances are that your inquisitive nature will put you in a difficult situation. Your close ones may not be too thrilled about this aspect of your nature. However, on the bright side, for those who are unmarried and in love, it's time to tie the knot. The day is neither good nor bad from a health point of view. All you need to do is stay positive and trust your abilities. Your health will also depend on your emotional barometer.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. After a long time, it seems as if the stars are aligning to bring something special for you. Call it your field day, but today, everything will go your way. Expect to get appreciated for your hard work in the office. As for the home front, you will get all the support you need from your family members. There may be a practical aspect added to your basic nature. You may tend to introspect about life in general.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Today, your ingenuity will breed ideas like rabbits. You have the healer's hands, and so shall you make right many a wrong. You shall be most understanding, and reading people's minds will do wonders for you and your beloved. You should avoid being calculative about your relationship. The older the investment is, the better the returns would be. This is because planetary positions are in the mood to offer you gains through such activities today.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. You will behave, unlike your nature and take a more serious attitude towards life. This is unlike you, but your seriousness will give you the opportunity to take up further responsibilities that will prove to people that you can be responsible too. Your health is going to remain fine. However, you may not be in much of a mood to socialise. Old financial investments may not give you the expected returns. You are advised to wait until the times are better.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. You may be confronted with vital decisions at work. You will need to trust the opinions of your close friends and peers so that you may make informed decisions. Keep your mind away from negative thoughts and delegate responsibilities accordingly. Your attempts to keep your family members happy will add to the happiness in your life. However, it is not going to pour money into your account. Your earnings will be the ‘goodwill’ that you gather today.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. Zoom in on complicated problems and solve them with style. Don't fret over issues; instead, concentrate on ways to solve them. Your day will get even better when perhaps, news from an overseas friend reaches you. In the love life, be a little emotional in order to impress your beloved. Even if you pretend a little, it shouldn't be a problem as your intention is good. You may find your work very demanding and that could leave you restless.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. You have taken your personal relationships for granted, but some irregularities in them have caught your attention. Now, you will focus on them and try to get to the heart of the matter. Communication is the key when it comes to solving misunderstandings, and with that, you will be able to clear out a number of them. Along with a progressing professional front, domestic life too seems to have no major concerns. As for your health, the day will prove moderate.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. Your love life may face challenges. You may need to pay attention to your partner's needs. Make sure you do everything to keep harmony in the relationship. The day may bring some worries on the financial front. There may be cash inflows however, you may need to refrain from getting judgemental by today's planetary positions. Maintain a low profile at the work front. Be extra cautious for the day as tough challenges may make it inevitable to make important decisions.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Capricorn is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Organised and sorted as you are, you will still find yourself clouded with emotions today. Those you are thoughtful and calculative as a person, you will discover the joy of emotions and the warmth that accompanies them. A healthy conversation with your partner is on the cards. On the whole, it's a day in your favour and energy levels will remain high. If you are in business, this is a good time to improve networking.