Astrological predictions for October 3, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. You experience a sense of freedom today. And in this mood, you feel like doing all the things that you loved to do in your childhood. You will be prepared for romantic connections. If you are already in one, expect it to blossom. You will be able to find proper resources who can finance you or who can help you with your project. Today you are going to meet the right people at the right time and get the right opportunities.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. This may be, health-wise, a bad day for you. You are urged to take special care and not to do anything that invites illness or discomfort. The least you can do is to ensure that you do not overexert or get into situations that generate tension and anxiety. It's a day to handle relationships carefully. The day is going to be very stressful for you today. You may take more time in resolving issues.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. It's time you took stock of your personal life. You are advised to use your communication skills to resolve some issues with people today. However, you should not speak much as it will drain you faster. You might have to deal with people with various attributes today. It's time to use your wit when dealing with others at work. You may pour all your energies to explore new avenues. You need to be careful while making important decisions.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. This will be a unique and auspicious day for you. The chance of shifting to a new home is indicated. You should not let any complexities reign in your mind. You need to stay away from any sort of disagreements in case of your personal relationships. A few critical situations may come your way at the workplace. You need to handle responsibilities and you need to make your own judgement. Your support system may need tweaking.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. You will be in a very good mood today. You will inspire others to achieve substantial things in life. While you have been looking to take on an extremely challenging project, you have been unable to find the right opening so far. You ought to start such projects today. The sun will shine brightly for you on the relationship front. Therefore, it is a lucky day to propose to someone.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. If being humanitarian needed a definite physical form, you are most likely to be nominated. Such is the mix of values and practicality today. Devise strategies to achieve more productivity. See the bigger picture. This is an ideal day to buy a new home theater or TV which will add more value to your life and routine because you can enjoy movies or TV shows at home, with all the family members.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. Today might be a good day to invest in that body armour you saw on the telly last night. At least find one that will shield you from being at the receiving end of your seniors and the daily grind of life. If you happen to be a job aspirant, be prepared to slog it out for your success. Put off auction bids and sealed tenders for a luckier day. A distinct probability of arguments will keep your relationship tense.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. You may deviate a little from mundane chores and take up creative activities like cooking and gardening. Today, you wish to do smart work and not just hard work. You will be looking at life from a different angle, as a desire for profit rules your mind today. You will be determined to achieve positive results. It will be routine work at the office without any obstacles. You want to make sure that your peers benefit from your contribution.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. You may be prone to extravagance and spending lavishly today. You will be tempted to buy luxurious things. And, you are unlikely to think twice before buying anything. You may encourage your colleagues to do something exceptional today. This attitude will help you earn credits but ensure that you do not continue with suggestions as you may end up irritating people. Your broad-minded approach may not sound effective. Hence, be practical while dealing with important decisions.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. Apart from a few chances of differences with your partner, your love life seems to be steady. You may try to explore the different facets of romance but you are likely to clinch the sweetest thing your partner is comfortable with. Money will slip through your fingers like water today. Medical and travel expenses are likely to make a big dent in your wallet. The day is good to start saving some money regularly.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. Today you will be preoccupied with thoughts of money and how to enhance your income. However, what will fetch you the rewards is action, and not too much thinking. This is a perfect day for group activities. Your intelligence and keen interest may give you appreciation at the office today. You may avoid tasks that take a long time to accomplish. You will enjoy guiding others today and delegate your tasks among your teammates to achieve faster results.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon will transit into Sagittarius today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. An emotion-filled day is on the cards. Your beloved will try his/her best to keep you in a good mood. This is a good time to talk about promotions or career changes for better financial prospects. Stars are in your favour to build a strong foundation for future finances. It appears to be a lucky day for an interview. However, you should be very confident while making the ultimate choice. Make your decisions before it's too late.