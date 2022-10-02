Astrological predictions for October 2, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. You will pay attention to the voice of your inner self today. This will help you implement all your plans perfectly. You will not only be jovial, but you will also not let disappointments cow you down. The day is very good for health. You will complete many tasks and that too very swiftly. If you are dealing with foreigners or foreign countries for your business, you are likely to achieve desired success.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. The competitive streak in you might relent today as you look for a lifestyle that is more relaxed and laid-back. The rat race is tiring, and you will feel the urge to get away, far from the maddening crowd and the never-ending routine. You may want to discuss major issues in life with your partner. The day by and large looks darker than other days, as far as money matters are concerned.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. On the personal front, you may have to handle issues related to loyalty with utmost care. Ensuring a long-term relationship will be your priority. Things will remain good since you will trust your partner and give him/her the freedom he/she deserves. You might play the role of a 'philosopher' today as you might solve the problems of other people and guide them on the right track. You shall maintain a fine balance and will not get disturbed as planetary positions are gradually improving. Overall, today is going to be just okay on the financial front.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. You may have to be patient about matters related to your personal life as a few things happen only in due time. You will surely enjoy it when a good time will come to you. It seems that it is not that good a day for you from the health point of view either. The planetary transits are hard for you today. Your resistance against odds will be very low. Thus, take care in this regard. Dealing with your financial problems all alone will be a very challenging task today. You will go the extra mile to get desired dividends.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Today you may play the role of a love guru where you would like to ignite passion in your mate differently. You won’t be bossy but you are likely to nurture your loved one and express your love in a creative manner and the results will be encouraging. You may also feel very energetic today. No complications regarding health are foreseen. You should do exercise to remain healthy. During two contrasting halves on the financial front today, the first half of the day will favour you, while in the second half there will hardly be any planetary support coming your way.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. Today, find yourself rummaging through the vast recesses of your inner self. You will make fabulous money to spend on your loved ones. Face up to work pressures by indulging in corporeal pleasures. You may warrant the company of someone special to think out loud about all that is inside you. You may have to abide by a fixed schedule to balance your personal and professional lives. Do not apply too much logic to things.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. It's a spiritual and harmonious mood that grips you today. You may want to focus on meditation, as you essentially seek peace. This may have something to do with the fact that at work, your subordinates may attempt to throw around their weight to force you to make drastic changes. The day may be a bit demanding and activities may be rapid but still, you will not feel tired. Everything that you do today will add to your energy.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. Negative thoughts are likely to surround you today. You may feel lonely and left out when the day begins. However, a long list of activities and responsibilities will keep you occupied throughout the day. There are possibilities that you may land up in tricky situations, but you have the knack for handling things gracefully. Though the day does not indicate bad health, it does look like a stressful day for sure.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. The pressing needs of your loved ones call for extra attention today. You are likely to be strongly influenced by your partner when you come across a new thing or subject. You will enjoy a smooth relationship though. The day will involve a lot of activities. You will deal with things wonderfully because your health and energy levels will be high. Your sportsman spirit today will make you win many hearts.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. Your investments, inheritance, receipts, etc. will keep your pockets filled with cash. No sooner you try to put them in a safe; there will be more than one reason for some expenditure. Keeping a watch on incomes and expenses will help you avoid any monetary problems. You may not wish to waste time on worthless pursuits but you may be forced to deal with a few mundane activities at work. Besides, you might also have to get some petty problems solved.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Most of the time, it is your way or no other way, especially when you are charging towards your goal. Today, you will push your limits to achieve what you have desired. You are talented, hard-working, and creative, and the icing on the cake is your luck which is favouring you. The day is good from a health point of view. Important meetings and planning should do well today. You may be loaded with some new responsibilities today.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Sagittarius is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. Fear is part and parcel of life, and while it can not be eliminated, it can certainly be tamed, and that is what you will be doing today. All your suppressed audacity will be on full display. You are likely to find peace and solace. You will work for longer hours and won't get tired due to the same. You are advised to take this day very seriously and you must invest time, energy and money only in activities that seem productive.