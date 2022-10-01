Astrological predictions for October 1, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. Your stress levels are likely to soar very high at the beginning of the day. You will have to control the level of anxiety while dealing with various situations. You should not let the wit go as it may help you remain in a good mood. In the first half of the day, you will have multiple concerns about financial matters. You will not only worry about financial stability but also about the loans that you need to take.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. People around you will be surprised to witness your considerate and compassionate side of you today. Problems may come knocking but you, along with support from your loved ones, will handle them with brilliant tact.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. It is possible that your emotional nature is the cause of many of the problems currently plaguing you. Therefore you need to curb your emotions when reacting to any situation. You will concentrate on family matters today and spend time with your family. It is a progressive day overall. However, it seems that today your day may lack enthusiasm. You should avoid getting into confrontations as the day is not in your favour so you might not win the argument.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. Today, you are likely to experience something life-changing. A small incident, an observation, a tragedy, a disaster, or a simple thought may change the course of your life. You, however, may not be able to take the changes well. It may have a strong bearing on your health. The more you respect your partner, the more affection you will get in return. Domestic activities are likely to take place. You may try to learn something new from your sweetheart.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. Talk about being busy! It seems like today, you shall take the cake, and perhaps, be the icing on it as well. It is likely that the day is going to be very hectic for you in terms of work and business. You may be engaged in official conversations and dealings. Avoid arguing with your superiors. Substantial financial gains are not foreseen today. Today, you are likely to have a more laid-back attitude towards money matters.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. You will be very tough today, but there is enough warmth in your heart. Forbearance, positivity and extremely artistic abilities will predominate. You are advised to pursue the arts in your studies. Your deep insight into life will help you in serving society in a better way. Try not to be too imposing on your partner as it may get a bit suffocating for your beloved. You will be able to articulate your ideas well in important meetings.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Today, you will get the opportunity to lay bare your thoughts and feelings and exchange ideas with others. Your mind will be at ease and more relieved when you have opened up. Your business acumen will be praiseworthy today. The day is going to be good from a health and mood point of view. Besides, today, you will be rewarded for your hard work. This is going to make you feel good.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. Socially, you enjoy being in the limelight as all the eyes are focused on you. However, beware of evil eyes that may not have good intentions towards you. You will be at your very best today as you will work with extreme dedication. While you work with full intensity, you should see to it that you keep the vengeful side in control. Being competitive by nature, other people’s progress will inspire you more to earn good money today.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. The first half of the day seems to be average while in the second half of the day you will be in a good mood and will be able to achieve all the work-related targets. You should schedule meetings with important people in the second half as it will surely help get some business or will lead you to make quick financial progress. You will be in no mood to play the role of a critic today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. You are beaming with optimism and positive energy. Such strong vibes will penetrate through the day and maintain the energy level right till the end. Not everyone is blessed with such spirit, so will undoubtedly have the upper hand at work, be it your profession or business.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. Mark this day on the calendar as it is going to turn out to be an important day in your life. You will experience some cash inflow and get adequate finances for your education or business. Besides, due to good health and good mood, you will be able to do all tasks well. You will maintain good relations as well. If someone owes you a certain amount, you will receive it today.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. Today, you will remain focused on your targets and not let your energy level drop. You will stay conscious of your health. Both your health and mood will be good today. So, it's a good day to do creative things. It will also be a good day from a health point of view. Deals that you sit for in the second half of the day, will surely bring in a ton of money to your account.