Astrological predictions for September 29, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. Domestic problems may get easily resolved with your beloved by your side. You may receive emotional support and exchange gifts. In financial matters, you may be able to use your contacts to the utmost. A business may flourish as you may go out of the way and get easily connected to all your acquaintances. At the office, you may maintain a cordial relationship with colleagues. This may help to enhance professional and steady professional growth.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. In the love life, the road to bliss may not be easy for the day as there may be differences in opinion with your partner. Make sure you connect with your beloved to get issues solved at the earliest. You may get your finances in order by balancing your assets and liabilities. Paying off a pending loan may be on your mind. Cordial relations with colleagues may make the work environment comfortable today. You may propel to work for extra hours which may enhance your productivity.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. You will realise that good Karma always pays back in tangible or intangible forms. If you have invested in a house, office or any other property in the past, it is the best day to get a good deal. You may behave logically in every sphere in life today. You do have the opportunities to deal with important tasks, but ensure that over-thinking doesn't spoil your work. You will be able to coordinate well. Focus on the practicalities of the matter.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. Your personal life seems fairly smooth and hassle free. Your beloved may appreciate your concerns for him or her. You seem to be responsible for your domestic activities. You will want to sit at home and chit-chat with family members. You are likely to give a serious thought to matters related to your career as well. If someone guides you or advises you at the workplace, you may take it in the wrong spirit.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. On the personal front, you may wish to do something radically different or unusual just for a change in life. You may have some intellectual and logical discussions with your beloved. Make sure you don’t forget the romantic element to stimulate your soulmate. You don’t prefer to buy mediocre things, you don’t prefer to live a mediocre life either. Whatever it takes to build or maintain a high status, you will do it.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. It’s a good time for singles to fall in love. Your amiable nature may help you. It will be fascinating and full of sweet conversations. You will be very happy with the decisions that you have taken in the past. Financial decisions taken today will also work in your favour. You will be more than happy to expand your work/business. You will voice your opinions about various matters very clearly and put them across logically.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. Creativity and romance will play a joint force in collaborating an important relationship. You are in a mood to flirt with the one you love. Since you are someone who needs to understand the whole subject of ‘balance’, you will be blessed with the said virtue today. You will also find equilibrium in your finances today. It is likely to be a wonderful day for you from every angle.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. You may be judgemental and over-analytical. However, you should be cooperative rather than competitive. It’s better not to have any doubts about the companionship. It’s time to clarify all your doubts to flourish the matters of the heart. You will find no escape from what needs to be bought or services that you need today, cannot be ignored. If you have given money to someone, chances of quick return of the money are very slim.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. You remain truly honest when it comes to matters of the heart. However, you may fall prey to someone you love. You need to take precautions in the relationship, as your partner may try to clutch you emotionally. Whereas, the more friendly relations you have with people in the market, the greater the benefits would be. Today, you will be able to earn well through inherited property or art. You may wish to make the office atmosphere more friendly and placid.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. Today, you may be in the mood to share work-related concerns with your loved one. Those who are in business will find new avenues opening up. You will begin the day all charged up. Your approach towards work may change. Understanding the importance of team spirit may help you get the best results. There will be more focus on maintaining the quality of services or products. This phase is right to take a giant leap forward.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. Matters of the heart will turn sweet at the end of the day. You will be satisfied with the way your relationship is going. People living in distant places or business is done with companies/people in distant places would surely be good for you because it will help you have more and more financial gains. Your intelligence may play a major role and you will receive due appreciation for the same.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. Pending activities at the office are likely to keep you bothered. With a little more effort and with some help, you will be able to find a way to sort out things. Your love life is likely to be peaceful. You will also be inclined to partake in domestic activities much to the appreciation of your beloved. You will be a bit sad about your financial strength today but this is a passing phase. You should not be disappointed.