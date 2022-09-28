Astrological predictions for September 28, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. In the evening, the best you can do would be to relax in the arms of your beloved. The day is good for investing in making new friends but not for investing in real estate, commodities or stocks. The mood of the day is highly influential. You are likely to be successful in directing the flow of money. Your high energy may motivate you to take up more challenging tasks like implanting new ideas at work.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. Today, you may be too exhausted due to workload and pressure and hence in the evening, you will want to plan a recreational activity with your beloved. There is likely to be a big change in your spending perspective. You will now be more careful and judicious when it comes to spending money on day-to-day affairs. The technical workload will be tremendous today. You have to be responsible and accountable for the implementation until the projects get done.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. You may be very considerate and may treat your beloved in the best possible way today. You can expect lots of love and affection in return. Today, you are supposed to rely more on your luck factor. Whatever good you have done to others in the past will be reciprocated now. You may even be inspired by someone today. In tricky situations, it would help not to jump to conclusions.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. It is likely that you will reach an important milestone in life today. Keep in mind that your success may be a cause of envy for a few people, some of whom may want to harm you. You are left with two choices, either try to help them out of their troubles and miseries or prepare for a battle. The day might be tricky to handle. You are advised to focus on important matters.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. A sweet conversation will be able to help you bond well with your sweetheart. You may even receive a good compliment. If you still remain single, it’s time to take this opportunity to boost your relationship. It is going to be a mixed day for money matters. You may work on various calculations to do something about money matters but you won’t be able to find a sensible solution. However, your logical and analytical abilities may help you today.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. Differences in opinions may crop up in your relationship. It’s time to take matters of the heart seriously. Avoid being argumentative, in order to avoid differences with the ones you love. You may need to handle the situation or learn it from your better half. Today you are going to find yourself in a much better financial state. You will be able to see your financial graph going upward. There will not be any regret about your past investments.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. Those of you in the field of business will find this to be a good time. In any work that you undertake, you should try and maintain a balance between your work and your family. Support, encouragement, and appreciation from your loved one is foreseen and it will make the evening special. Today you are likely to stay true to your birth sign and take financial decisions accordingly. You will neither overspend nor underspend today.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. Signs indicate you may face unexpected expenses today. But this spending is likely to be on family and friends. But keep track of every penny. To be on the safer side, it would be advisable not to have any pockets at all today. In terms of your love life, you may become judgemental and your current relationship may turn complex. Trust is the key to happiness. You may have to find ways to strengthen your bond.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. You may need to compromise and encourage your sweetheart to stimulate creativity. Let your spouse decide the ways to spend the evening together. For businessmen, gains will increase due to various reasons including your public relations techniques. Overall, today is a favourable day on the financial front. Your colleagues will be fairly biased today so it will help you finish off your routine office work quickly. Client interaction will be satisfactory.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. You may want to develop good skills on the personal front to maintain harmonious relationships. A cheerful day ahead with your loved one. You are advised to invest your funds in furthering your career or business interests. You shall attempt to strike balance between your work and funds. You will ensure that you get adequate returns. You might get opportunities to learn or adapt new techniques to the workplace. You may welcome a change in strategies to accelerate growth.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. Good news may hit home today. Promotion, profit, scholarship, anything you've been working for will probably materialise. You are ingenious and will crack the toughest of problems with consummate ease. Money lenders and brokers will do well. You may remain upset about your detachment from your loved one. However, it will also encourage you to be alone and spend time comfortably. This looks like an excellent day from a health point of view.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Libra today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. Your expenses are likely to soar, and you will need to draw a line between your needs and your desires if you are to keep them in check. There is a strong possibility that you will undergo a spiritual experience today. You may also pursue meditative techniques for your peace of mind. There will be less focus on your own needs and you will be trying to fulfill other people’s needs.