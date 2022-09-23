Astrological predictions for September 23, 2022

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. A perfect day to ask your soulmate out for a romantic date. However, you may need to get over an aggressive nature lest it may spoil your relationship. You may be tempted to invest in speculative deals. Be careful before you sink your hard-earned money into the stock market. Go for it only after you make gains from previous investments. Avoid being rash and impulsive on the professional front. Maintain your cool in the toughest situation as patience may get half your work done.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. You may wear your heart on your sleeve today as you may long for your beloved’s support. However, things may get resolved with the help of your partner. Financially, there may be no major issues as there may be no money constraints. At the professional front, it may be a good day for those in the administrative field. Strong leadership skills may help you to guide your teammates. Firm decision making in technical issues may result in an effective workflow.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. A hectic day at work may compel you to meet your beloved. You may be in a mood to express your emotions freely which may pave the way for a romantic relationship. It may be an average day for financial matters. Make sure you take no major decisions related to money. A busy day at work as you may get into indoor meetings with your seniors. Don't let success reach your head and refrain from getting bossy with your juniors.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. You may need to rekindle your romance. Resort to some interesting indoor games to get back the charm. You are likely to make some good financial gains for the day. Your financial stability may be good as stars may favor you. On the professional front, you may need to focus on work as you may get carried away by gossip. Rely on practical knowledge. However, the result may depend on how you execute strategies with your teammates.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. Setting aside egos may be the key to successful love life. Loyalty and faithfulness may win you the support of your beloved. When it comes to financial matters you may need to be careful with big investments to avert untoward incidents. It may be the day to exhibit confidence and positive energy at the workplace. Your good performance may develop jealousy among colleagues. Make sure you get careful with your words and actions. Support from seniors may be foreseen for the day.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. Your attempts to seduce your partner may fail. You may need to learn the art from your beloved. Today’s planetary position suggests that despite making efforts to save money you may end up burning a hole in your pocket. However, it may be a temporary phase that may soon pass. You may need to exhibit a warrior spirit not only on the professional but also on the personal front. Delay while making crucial decisions may put all your efforts in vain.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. Sharing some interesting thoughts may sweeten your love relationship. You may get into a mood of spending some productive time with your beloved. A good time to start a new venture. In short, to build another avenue to earn some extra money to strengthen your monetary position. At work, you may need to deal with higher authorities and pamper their egos. Make sure you are confident enough as some work pressure may demand strong attention, presence of mind, and dedication.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. You are likely to be busy in your professional life and may not be able to give time to your sweetheart. You may not be happy with certain issues. As a result, your love life may take a backseat. The planets are likely to favour you today if you wish to tap international markets. People in top positions in other companies will also fetch you business which will be mutually profitable.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. A good day for making trips to far off places with your beloved. Spending time with Nature may attract you and you may get into the mood of spending some intimate moments with your sweetheart. Your zest to earn money may be so strong that you may not mind taking risks. An auspicious day for money matters provided your decisions are rational. Professionally risk-taking may bring positive results and you may look out for more ways to experiment with things.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. After a tiresome day at work, soothing massage therapy from your beloved may rejuvenate your soul. Your partner may take good care of you and you may be filled with energy and enthusiasm in their presence. Financially you may need to refrain from setting up joint accounts to avoid suspicion. Technical problems may spoil your day at work. Managing time and efficiency may be major challenges. However, proper planning and strategies may keep you ahead in the competition.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. Today, you will wish there were two of you! You are deluged with unfinished work, and even doubling up efforts will not seem enough. It's your boss you are worried about. You are in a mood to experiment with something new today. Today is very balanced in case of financial matters. You will not be spending much nor you will be gaining much. You will just try to maintain the status quo and carry on smoothly.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. You have been neglecting your health of late, a fact which is hammered home by your ill-fitting trousers today! So, while you ignored the adage of prevention is better than cure, you could still make a stitch in time to save nine! You have to be particularly patient at home to avoid any conflict. Commitment is necessary to keep the romance alive. You may face a high level of sensitivity coupled with stress today. You need to be careful.