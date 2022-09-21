Astrological predictions for September 21, 2022

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. Someone from the opposite gender will be attracted by your cheerful personality. When you meet them, you may say or do something for which they applaud you. You will be professional and will focus completely on pending tasks. Thus, you will get ready to take up new challenges. Your fearlessness is the key to success. Your confidence, sincerity, and determination will help you achieve some important projects in the office.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. You are likely to take a day off from your work and immerse yourself in domestic activities. A lot of time will be spent blissfully with your family folk, chatting away or doing this and that. The idea of getting your interiors redone and giving your house a new look will surely occur to you. You will be able to accomplish your tasks only if you are in a balanced state of mind.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. Emotional and material security will hold equal importance today. In academics, you will be able to solve whatever problems you set your mind on. There’s no magic formula other than keeping in constant touch with your beloved. Today, you may be thinking more about your long term financial standing. You may be a bit serious about money matters but probably won’t be able to find a suitable way to boost your finances.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. You will tackle with ease, even the most confounding challenges today. You may be the scapegoat, though. Beware, or this may shake you and lower your self-confidence. Try to shake off your weaknesses, and you should see yourself obtaining energy and positivity. You don’t need to be demoralised in personal life. Get ready to be treated royally by your beloved. Your sense of humour will play an important role to keep the relationship alive.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. You are advised to be more attentive to your work today. You will try to do the best work possible by putting in your maximum efforts. However, the results might turn out to be lower than your expectations. You need to be wary of excessive expenses or financial loss today. Minor conflicts may create a discord and may spoil the harmony in your love life. Hence, avoid creating unnecessary distance between you and your sweetheart.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. Meticulous as you are, hopefully, you won't grudge the extra quota of domestic responsibilities that comes your way today. However, then, since the work is in a more than satisfactory state, some added issues on the home front won't hurt either. Cordial relationships with colleagues as well as your loved one should add to your happiness quotient. Make the most of this opportune day by channelising your thoughts and actions in the right direction.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. You will spend time with your family members by putting them above other commitments. The health of a close relative may be a cause of concern for you today. Couples may face rough weather on the love front. You need to find a happy medium. Your pleasant interaction with a loved one will rejuvenate your relationship. Sacrifice and commitment will play key roles to strengthen your relationship. Health-wise, a great day is in store for you.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. A cloud of emotions surrounds you today, and you would like to spend the entire day in introspection and self-analysis. You will try to raise your bar at a professional level. Your farsightedness and capability to understand human psychology promises a leader in you. A balanced day in professional and personal life will give you the much-needed peace of mind and this will be reflected in your overall productivity. Colleagues and bosses will appreciate your ideas today.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. Be set to capture the flag and sing the victory song in whatever task you take up today. Your subordinates will be the ones needing your support and motivation. You need to give top priority to your health today. Those who are suffering from some chronic health issues must especially remain cautious. Avoid overtaxing your mind and do not over-strain your muscles, else you may fall ill. You will be waiting for some good news regarding money matters.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. The achievements of the day may make you feel like you were born to succeed in life. Yes, you will be successful in whatever you do today, even if you don't try too hard for it. However, it's important that you at least take the initiative and not expect rewards to come for no reason. You will have to put in extra efforts to complete your routine tasks. This is a good day to expand your professional circle.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. Today, you will experience the harmonious balance between logic and emotion. You will consequently know how to mix business with pleasure. Money wise, you are content, but trivial issues may bother you today. Misunderstandings are foreseen due to a certain course of action. The day is in your favour if you are willing to start providing services to some organization. You may be paid well for your services. Your productivity will multiply today, courtesy your swift action formula.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. You could find yourself re-establishing contact with long lost friends abroad, possibly on matters of business. You will also likely find yourself attending social events. There is a possibility that those who are unmarried may find their match in these social settings. Those dealing in the stock market will be benefited. Your past investments will also give you temporary gains. Your talents/creativity and smartness will pay you good returns.