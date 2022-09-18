Astrological predictions for September 18, 2022

Aries (March 21-April 20): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. Today, you will appreciate beautiful things and exotic artefacts. You may even seriously think of pursuing a business related to such commodities. However, you may not be able to make up your mind. However, you will decide to keep an open mind about it. Your logic will help you handle things in a better manner today. Besides, you will be full of energy which is likely to help you all through the day.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. There is every possibility that you will enjoy a good rapport with the people around you. You will think with your stomach today, craving for delicacies. Such a feeling might be because of repressed hunger. Something refreshingly different might be on the cards today. The day will be pretty productive for you. You may feel confused about your financial future and may start speculating over various aspects related to your income.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. You are likely to be in a romantic mood today. A difficult situation will bring out the competitive streak in you and spur you on to physical and mental excellence. Your capacity and intelligence will be testified to by your work. Brimming with zest and confidence, divert your energy in the right direction to make the most of this wonderful day. Also beware of antagonists at your workplace, else they may pose hurdles in your path to progress.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. Today, you may have to take certain financial decisions at home as well as at work. If you are in charge of a certain project, you will trust the judgement of those working on it. Today you shall prefer to compromise with adamant people and tough times. This change in your attitude will be due to the fact that sometimes it is better to forgive and let go in order to gain peace of mind.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Everyone wants to be different. However, little do they realise that they already are unique. Today, you may meet a lot of such different people at work, some of whom may even test your patience. Always remember that working in a team means balancing a variety of egos and opinions. You will have a good scope of earning money today. Those who owe you money will either pay you or at least commit to pay you back soon.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. Be in a compromising position with your lover today. You may not solve emotional problems. You must compromise on issues that lead to an amicable solution. If you use your intelligence, talents and opportunities around you, you shall definitely be able to do something to earn an extra buck today. Put your marketing skills to the best use. Career is the top priority for you now. Anything that doesn’t add value to your current profile will not interest you today.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. Today, you will get worried over petty matters and be tense. To get mental peace, keep yourself occupied with religious or spiritual activity. Along with that if you go to some religious place, you will gain mental peace, which will stay with you for a long time. Today you may depend more on your luck and on others for your financial progress. Your own efforts and hard work will have lesser contribution to your financial opportunities or gains.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. A series of events at the work front may keep you busy throughout the day. You may be unable to manage the clutter and confusion created by too many things at the same time. However, you emerge a fighter because of your power of resilience. You are advised to go slow, yet steady; take one problem at a time and sort it out. Positive and optimistic thinking can do wonders for you.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Get ready to rule hearts today. Your thoughtful insights into other people's psyche might just help you write a book on it! In the battleground of love, you will win over your sweetheart all over again, probably with a nice, slow dance. You might lose attention to your loved one. Even the distance might get broader if you lose control. Be gentler and more attentive to your loved one and you will definitely reap benefits.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. By and large, your life today will be dull. However, there isn't something unfavourable or negative about it. The planetary movements signal a change, probably a positive one, happening in the near future. So, keep your chin up and get ready for a better tomorrow. After a hectic work schedule, you may have a little time for your partner, but the few hours you are together will be joyous. Today is not too favorable for you in financial matters.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Over-thinking about others will impact your health adversely. It's a good time for evaluating your material possessions. This will give you a new angle. You may even shortlist items that you have purchased recently and check how many of them are in use. You may need to learn new tools and techniques. You should join some online course, indicating your celestial reading. In fact, your astrological configuration backs a quick brush-up of your professional skills.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Gemini is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. Your priorities will be impacted hugely today due to inner conflict between heart and mind. However, you will be able to remain in good health today despite all these ups and downs. Avoid external conflicts to save energy. You may not be earning a lot on this day. But at the same time you will not spend lavishly. This will keep your bank balance in balance. You'll be in a fix in both, your personal life and also your professional life.