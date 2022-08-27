Astrological predictions for August 27, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. You will leave your partner ecstatic with the intensity of your love. You will be happy to help others and will not mind helping them financially too. You are advised to be sure of financial returns of investments done today. It is better to be calculative than ignorant. Your talent, skill, intelligence will fetch quick progress and will be highly appreciated. Your brilliance will give a considerable push to your career. It will give you mental satisfaction.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. You are advised to be extra careful and calculative before taking any financial decision that’s related to the commodity or stock market. Gambling must be avoided, else it will turn out to be a bitter experience. Only routine stuff will occupy your mind today. You will be ready to simplify your assignments. Avoid anything that requires more than casual attention. Try to stay away from complex projects as it would be difficult for you to pay attention to quality.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. You will tend to apprise your beloved about your work and future plans since you strongly believe in shared values and shared approaches in life. Today looks pretty normal for money matters. You are advised to avoid running after more money, as it is going to disappoint you. Just stay put with routine practices. You will be convinced that you are right on a particular issue which is under debate or discussion.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. You will spend a good time with your partner. You are advised to invest money in fixed deposit or government schemes today, as they will give you more and stable returns. By and large, the day looks good from a financial point of view. You are well organized and disciplined today. You are able to prioritize the objectives and will efficiently spearhead all the responsibilities given to you. Tasks, eventually completed, will give ultimate satisfaction.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. In case you want to express your love to someone, do it today as the stars will shine brightly for you. Take your sweetheart to a peaceful surrounding, get down on your knee and express your love beautifully. You will entertain a strong urge to accumulate more money in order to live life lavishly. You will want to be helpful to others. You may also like to do charity and will spend time researching it.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. Disagreement or disputes are on the cards. You need to be careful of his/her feelings. You are advised not to spend using your credit card but to use the amount from your savings. Money may be spent on health and medicines. Vehicle or house may also require repairing or some addition. It’s not a very good day to work on the technical issues. It’s safe to keep your bright ideas to yourself.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. The chances of clinching a government tender or some other government work are quite good today. Your professional contacts will come in handy today. You will be working on the priorities today so that the important works will get finished on time and you can achieve your target or deadline. You are likely to extend your hands to those who need your help. Good relations and connectivity with people around you today will propel you into a time of happiness.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. Today you are likely to make very good progress in your business. You will be able to get more business through people in authority, power. You will increase your contacts who will prove profitable. Be careful today as stars are not in your luck. Even a minor lapse in concentration might land you in great trouble. You are advised to stay extra cautious and focused. Being attentive will give the best results in the long run.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. If you get a chance, you would like to work with people living at a considerable distance, perhaps even abroad. All such things can contribute to your financial well being. Your objectives are likely to be achieved. You will have a wonderful time learning some important matters related to your profession. You are likely to get support from your senior authorities. No health problems are foreseen. You will stay content with everything and will exhibit very good presentation skills.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. A difficult day at work may also affect your personal life. Time management will be an issue. An extra effort will be needed on your part to ensure that the relationship stays on course. If there are problems going on regarding ancestral property, today you must take those problems more seriously and must sort them out, otherwise you will be at a loss. Professionally, you may have to struggle a bit.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. You need to avoid conflicts with your partner. Sorting out the problems would be appreciated by your sweetheart rather than avoiding the issue. You shall tackle challenging situations on the financial front very easily as you have a logical mind. Desire to accumulate more money, however, will be operating at lower octave today. You need to beware of those colleagues who are jealous of your progress especially those at a position higher than yours.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is situated in Leo today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. You will be eager to quickly finish your work so that you can rush home and spend as much time as possible with your beloved. You will be compromising and adjusting in your personal life. You will do anything just to please your lover. You will not be able to plan a budget for financial matters but at least, you will have a clear idea about your financial limitations. You are not going to overspend. Expenses on account of health are likely.