Astrological predictions for August 26, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. You may get all nostalgic and wistful today. You will go out of your way to improve your relationships. To you, your commitment is an investment for the future. The result is life-long loving bonds. You are likely to get exhausted while doing your routine tasks today. Do not hesitate - seek assistance if need be. You might have to spend on the health of elderly members of your family. Chances of very high range expenses are very less though.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. You may tend to have a fight with friends initially and have to pay the price for the same at tonight’s dinner. However, the feeling you will reap out of this friendship will remain forever. You will realise that the joy of togetherness is more refreshing than that of being alone. You will be thinking more about money matters today than earlier. You will be circumspect but there will be conflict between emotion and logic when it comes to financial affairs.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. Some of your personal belongings are very dear to you. You may have to grudgingly share them with someone else. On your desk, the pile of files may be high today. But, you shall be in a mood to relax and take things lightly. Whatever you are likely to gain today may not give you very long term financial pleasure or stability. Avoid handling a project involving technical issues today, because your current astral configuration may prevent you from making a headway.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. When the going gets tough, it's better to go with the flow. However, you belong to a school of thought that believes that in such troubled times, it's better to stay out of water altogether. Since it is not your day today, you are likely to postpone all important decisions and work. Luck is in your favour tonight. Avoid reacting to adverse circumstances, just take it easy and move ahead.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. Call it an epiphany of sorts, but today promises to be a day of revelations for you. Finally, things fall into place as your Odyssey nears its end, and you come to terms with your hidden talents. Follow your heart and dive into the bottomless pool of your imagination. Material investments will give you temporal joy only. Instead, it will be good to invest money on spiritual development. This is not the right day to launch a bold new venture.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. Your writing skills will possibly help you vent your feelings without offending others. You will successfully complete your pending assignments. Great success will knock at your door in anything and everything you undertake today. With your energy levels rising today, you are advised to utilise your time and energy for doing physically and mentally challenging tasks. After working hard throughout the day, you should enjoy the evening with your near and dear ones.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. Your family is the cornerstone of your success. Moreover, today is no different. Your auspicious day starts from your home, and you manage to carry this luck everywhere you go with the same tempo and gusto. Your smile enables you to keep winning people to your side. Today you shall be overflowing with zeal and vigour. So, just divert your energy in the right direction, and properly expand your time by doing productive activities.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. You will spend most of the day in self-introspection and in testing your capabilities. You will take all the needed steps to improve your professional proficiency. Your rare insight and gifted understanding of human nature will prepare you for leadership in the near future. Today, you should simply execute all your tasks. Do not waste your time and energy to prepare a strategy. This is advisable, because your plans may be impractical, and hence you may not get the desired results.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. The way you keep your interests alive will keep your mind occupied. Leisure activities and by-lines will by-pass the mundane routine today. Pamper yourself by doing what you like, be it gardening, cooking or even plain old reading. It's caution and tact that will help you sail smoothly on the personal front. It’s your generosity that adds value to your love life. Your honest and truthful nature will come to the fore.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. The day will be a maze of complex problems and situations, but you will find your way out in no time. At work, you may love to play the leader, but that makes you accountable, for both the good as well as the poor performance of your subordinates. Instead of wasting your precious time and energy after futile tasks, just remain focussed on fruitful activities. This will lead to a sense of satisfaction, and appreciation from your seniors today.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. You will prove yourself today by staying ahead of your rivals in all ways. You will conquer your frustrations, and will soon be raring to go. Your pleasing demeanour endears you to others, and you win admiration from all quarters. Today, you may face some health issues. In such situations, you need to give priority to your health, else it may take a long time to regain peak fitness.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. You can probably count your chickens before they hatch today, for it is likely that every nest-egg you expect to mint money will. A good day to trade in the stock markets as well, as long as you keep in mind that the horns of a rampaging bull market can be intimidating. You are in a mood to advise others but you may not feel confident enough. You can achieve greater things by mixing your creative instincts with technical knowledge.