Astrological predictions for August 25, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. After a tiring day at work, you will rush home to relax in its beautiful atmosphere, instead of hanging around in a noisy alfresco café. Your mind will feel fresh in a calm ambiance. Your attention will be more on domestic matters. Your personal requirements will be the prime focus so you may be spending money on yourself and family members. Completing urgent tasks and fulfilling primary responsibilities will be the challenge at the workplace.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. There is a strong possibility of receptivity and sensitivity in your love life. On the downside, your negativity may lead to mediocre results. You are a fire-fighter when it comes to others' problems but can forget digging a well for your own home. This is the right time to attend work that is incomplete on all the fronts. With your energy levels moving upwards, you shall easily complete your tasks by the end of the day.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. An innocent rendezvous with your beloved may turn into a sizzling adventure only if you make the right moves! Just open up to make yourself feel comfortable in front of your sweetheart. You shall come across new opportunities to earn more money today. You get more business, find a new job or negotiate your salary to get a better deal. Use your funds sparingly to save more. A technical task will definitely confuse you today.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. You will feel that you are spending the most amazing time with your beloved as you will understand their interests and need to have space. Today you shall be sensitive about financial matters. You may, though, get carried away by other people’s opinions. You need to be pragmatic and listen only to your inner voice. Just boost your confidence a bit. And then see your amazing presentation skills will come to the fore.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. You'll forget all your worries at the sight of your beloved, which will send your adrenaline rushing. Gear up for some love and feeling. When it comes to romance, you want to see your beloved’s adventure spirit. Your wild mind is likely to stimulate your sweetheart’s fantasy. You shall be averse to buying anything of an inferior quality today, and you shall aim to purchase only the high end things in your quest for perfection.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. You seem to be in high spirits. This attitude will melt your darling's heart and make him/her agree with you. You are ruled by a deep emotion tonight and your appreciation for your beloved will strengthen the current relationship. Today you will be dealing with your finances very judiciously. You will not blow up your money impulsively on even things that you need to possess to maintain your level. An excellent day to begin a new job or a project!

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. You are likely to face a lot of work pressure. However, avoid being unfair to your loved one. Giving your partner utmost sincerity will be helpful in the long run. You may get some honey-filled compliments if you keep your relationship steady. Today is a very good day to focus on your career which will help bring more money. This is an auspicious day to learn about new ways and means to increase your financial standing.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. With things moving at a normal pace, harmony should prevail in your love life. With long-term commitment on the cards, you’re all set for a blissful life in that regard. You will be lucky in financial matters today. Your decisions regarding finances will be very firm and you shall be very rigid on them once you have taken the decisions. Avoid getting too emotional about work today. Maintain a professional distance and view projects objectively.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. Mental disturbances are likely to occur as the current astral alignment may lead to conflicts between you and your beloved. Today, you may not be smart in financial dealings. You will be spending money without thinking deeply about gains or returns. You need to keep your fists tight. Be very careful of your words. If you turn aggressive, just tone down a bit to control the situation. Small tasks will keep you engaged. Your primary objectives may get reshuffled.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. You'll apparently have no time for anything else, as partnerships and projects will keep you on your toes. Your communication skills and diplomacy will fetch you accolades in meetings, and also enable you to judge a person or a situation correctly, and form the right opinion. Generally you are calculative when it comes to money matters, and you spend only after thinking many times. However, today, you are likely to be influenced by other people’s opinions and thoughts.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. Your chilled out personality may not be appreciated by your partner. Therefore, you need to be a little more caring and sensitive to your sweetheart. One thoughtless remark may leave lasting scars. As responsibilities are on the cards, you tend to feel together. Today the planets indicate routine expenses and routine income. No fluctuations are foreseen on the financial front. If you have taken loans in the past, you may try to finish them at the earliest.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Cancer today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. It would be best to avoid taking up any risky ventures since today's astral configuration isn't favourable. At work, you may fear that you will be the one to get axed. You may turn indecisive in the second half. However, this is going to be a good day on the financial front. You will be able to spend money on yourself and family members. Fortunately, you will also receive your desired financial benefits.