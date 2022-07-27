Astrological predictions for July 27, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 3rd house. Your love life seems free of trouble, with no storm clouds hovering on the horizon. However, a normal lifestyle may bore you. Today you are not likely to have any major financial windfall but your mind will be active about earning more money so you may have big plans on your mind. Streamline your thoughts if you want to avoid confusion. Misunderstandings might happen with your colleagues. Today, astral forces will conspire to help you logically carry out research activities.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 2nd house. Though you are helpful, your self-centred approach may not be appreciated by your loved one. You have to be broad minded when it comes to the relationship. You need to understand the needs of your spouse. Your friendly attitude will keep the relationship smooth. You will try to be too secure. This may cause you to miss several financial opportunities. Time management will be important. Try to be flexible.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 1st house. You are likely to remain unsure about your financial matters. You wouldn’t be able to decide on what to do in order to earn more. You will also be confused about the ways of saving money. You may goof up while making decisions. However, no major issue is foreseen. Though your schedule is demanding, you'll have an upper hand in analyzing and collecting data. You will eventually speed up the things and your productivity will fetch good results.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 12th house. In love, be gentle and compromising.. Your smooth interaction with your sweetheart will make you happier. You will be able to lead a peaceful life. You may be required to spend a lot over random items. There are more chances of spending money and less chances of earning a good sum. Ironically, you will feel good about your spending. You will be able to crack many complex issues in the meeting room. Decision-making will come smoothly to you.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 11th house. You'd be in a hurry to get away from the office and meet your partner. After all, the promise of a steamy reunion will keep tugging at secret corners of your heart. The fire in your heart will burn the mood of your loyal partner. Count your gains today, and you'd soon run out of fingers. Even your colleagues will compliment you on your good-natured disposition. Avoid being bossy. Otherwise, people might not rely on you.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 10th house. Fussing and fuming over trivial issues with your beloved can ignite arguments that may send chances of reconciliation up in flames. In order to make financial gains, you will need to maintain very good rapport with your friends, business associates and bosses. All those with whom you are related via work can benefit you in a big way. Today, nothing seems more important to you than your career. You will be focused, patient and dedicated to your routine work.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 9th house. You must avoid being too sensitive in your love life. Remember, too much of anything is bad, even if it's too much mush! You won’t be overspending today but at the same time, you won’t be earning much either. You believe in balance and seeing balance in the balance-sheet will make you feel at ease. Today, you'd be in the right frame of mind to design a smashing software.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 8th house. The enticing looks of your sweetheart may attract you. Make sure you don’t turn selfish and tend to stimulate your partner until you are satisfied. Your financial standing is likely to worry you for the day. You may feel dissatisfied as your earnings may not match your potential. At the work front, the current astral configuration may put hindrances in the completion of a project. Shrug off those frustrations with yoga and meditation to remain focused.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 7th house. You may keep away from arguments to make your sweetheart happy and satisfied. Exploring a new cuisine may be a good idea to enjoy a romantic evening. Widening your circle may pave the way to beneficial openings. Although, the day may be mediocre as earnings may equal expenses. On the professional front, some challenging situations may exhaust all your energies. You may need to pull up your socks to face these confrontations. However, it may be recommended to stay away from working on technical projects.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 6th house. Spend quality time with your partner to make them realize their importance in your life. Respect, trust, and co-operation may get you closer to them. You may apply for loans but prioritize your needs first lest you may get confused. At work, you may move on with an unflagging spirit to meet deadlines for an important project. You may inspire your colleagues as you may successfully march ahead with no mood to go back to old projects and rectify past mistakes.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 5th house. There may be chances of disagreements with your partner. Try to patch up with gentle words and kind gestures to smoothen the relationship. Financially the day may work in your favor as you may sell an old property or vehicle for some bargains. At the workplace, you may be charged up as your foul temper may give way to mood swings that may be difficult to handle. Therefore, it may be advisable for you to engage in multitasking to avoid unnecessary troubles.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is in Gemini today. For you, the Moon will be placed in the 4th house. You may coin a romantic idea and your beloved may execute it. There may moments where you and your partner may get lost in the world of fantasy. If you may plan to invest in a property it may be the ideal time. However, you may take the final decision at a later stage. Chalking an outline of your routine tasks and prioritizing them may lead to a good day at the workplace. This may make you feel satisfied at the end of the day.