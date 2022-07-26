Astrological predictions for July 26, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 3rd house. You may feel happier and safer in the arms of your beloved. It may be the time to rejoice, chill out and, enjoy a romantic evening by their side. Financially you may feel satisfied and secure and, may long to have the same feeling every day. At the professional front, there may be frustrating times as you may try to wade through the fog in your brain to handle important matters. Despite the confusion, you may find yourself doing some research to add to your knowledge bank.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 2nd house. A sweet and giving nature may brighten up your beloved who may thank you in more amazing ways than you can imagine! There may be ample financial opportunities coming up your way. But you may need to decide on the right one. However, the day is likely to make you anxious about money matters. Professionally you may depend on technological means to speed up output. This may help you to get decisive and apply them successfully to get the desired results.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 1st house. A loving, caring and responsible nature may make you spend a memorable evening with your beloved. On the financial front, it may be time to set aside all the thoughts and just try to manage cash inflows. It may be necessary for you to cut down on unnecessary purchases and expenses. At the work front, you may hit the bull’s eye by making the right decisions. You may be admired for your cool-headedness. However, some challenges may dwarf your efforts and may leave you a bit peeved.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 12th house. Understanding past follies may help in reuniting with your beloved. You may receive an apology from them which may prove their true love for you. Monetarily there may be chances of spending money on your partner and planning for some long-distance trips. However, it may all depend on your spending capacity. At the workplace, your capability to make tough calculations at ease may make you a star in the office. You may be admired for your smart, steadfast, and sharp attitude.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 11th house. An intellectual discussion or debate with your partner may broaden your mental horizons. You may feel safe in their company. There may be a scope to increase your income. You may recover previous dues. However, workplace issues may leave you unnerved. Technical glitches may stick like stubborn sore thumbs refusing to fall in line. An inability to solve complex issues may frustrate you to the core. All the same, you may not miss the chance to flaunt your skills to earn some brownie points.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 10th house. You may enthrall your partner at the rendezvous. Just prove your intelligence and hold your partner’s attention as much as you can. In careers, lucrative job offers may enthuse you. It may be the ideal time to switch over to a new job. There may be chances of hitting a jackpot and making some path-breaking decisions to bring positive results in business and finance. You may grab some important projects with the help of your analytical spirit.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 9th house. You may be on cloud nine and ready to do whatever to please your partner. Spending a wonderful evening with your beloved may bring satisfaction. You may depend on luck and others for your financial progress. However, your efforts may not contribute much to your monetary success for the day. A day to rejoice as you may negotiate on your remuneration at the workplace. This may make you feel secure in the job as your productivity may increase manifold.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 8th house. You may need to support your beloved with some kind and gentle words to get them over their struggles and pains. Moneywise you may feel that your earnings may not be in proportion to your potential. However, you may get optimistic at the end of the day. On the office front, you may have a rough day as there may be negative vibes as technical glitches may hamper your working. Although, careful planning may help you to overcome these hurdles.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 7th house. Your sweetheart may give you a shoulder to lean on as you may get affected by external problems. With a flexible nature, you may hold the key to bliss in the relationship. In financial matters, you may need to emphasize on making your loved ones happy rather than saving. Although, you may be exhibit a strong financial standing for the day. You may not have sufficient energy levels to match pressure at the professional front. The excessive burden may give you taxing moments.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 6th house. After a hectic work schedule, you may have a little time for your partner, but the few hours you are together will be joyous. Today is not too favorable for you in financial matters. Especially, if someone owes you money, you shall find it extremely difficult to make them pay up their debts to you. You will be more engrossed in finishing tasks whose deadlines are due than in rectifying past errors made by someone else.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 5th house. It's a good time for evaluating your material possessions. This will give you a new angle. You may even shortlist items that you have purchased recently and check how many of them are in use. You may need to learn new tools and techniques. You should join some online course, indicates your celestial reading. In fact, your astrological configuration backs a quick brush-up of your professional skills. Seek guidance from seniors in office for the same.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon will transit into Gemini today. For you, that brings the Moon in the 4th house. Be optimistic without letting anything bog you down. Savour the time you spend with your family; it's priceless. Co-operation and not isolation will give your romance a smash hit. Break your boredom by playing the guitar or singing the most romantic number. You may not be earning a lot on this day. But at the same time you will not spend lavishly. This will keep your bank balance in balance. You will not lose money.