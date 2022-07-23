Astrological predictions for July 23, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 2nd house. Sweet words may also sweeten your relationship. Spending moments at exotic locations may bring you and your partner closer to each other. In finance, you may need to emphasize monetary planning and long term security. Although rising expenses may encourage you to work towards the same. An exciting project may come your way. Accept it as you may face no hassles while working on it. Moreover, with enhanced energy levels you may complete it within the stipulated time.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 1st house. A long term relationship may be indicated as you may change your stance in love life. You may get calm and comfortable spending quality time with each other. Getting yourself an image make-over maybe your agenda. However, you may be a little skeptical. Finally, you may bargain hard to get the best deals and thus save a sizable amount of money. Financial matters may hold the steering wheel as you may make important decisions regarding upcoming projects.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 12th house. You may spend an unforgettable time with your spouse and parents. It may be the best day to make everybody happy with some unconventional gifts. In finances, you may turn a spendthrift as there may be expenditure for non-essential things. There may be expenses related to traveling, momentary pleasures, and unexpected events. It may not be a smooth day professionally either as technical issues may creep via a virus and irk your nerves. Failure to meet deadlines may frustrate you

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 11th house. Emotions may run deep as you may even burn a hole in your pocket to buy goodies to please your beloved. There may be a success in endeavors if you spend money to please the person. It may be a highly favorable day to exchange gifts. You may win over someone’s heart by spending! On the professional front, your investigative tendencies may put you on a secretive mission to solve technical quests. You may be successful in putting across your views before your seniors.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 10th house. Spending time with your beloved may bring you boundless joy. Texts or calls may play a vital role in connecting you with your partner. Channelize your energies in the right direction to enhance your earnings. Avoid browsing the internet to earn quick bucks. A career-oriented day may fill your heart with a professional mood. Good professional growth may help you climb the corporate ladder. You may learn about new concepts related to new techniques, projects, or objectives.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 9th house. Gifts may be the best token to express your love towards your sweetheart. Keep an account of their likes and dislikes if you wish to make a long-term commitment. Luck may favor you in financial matters as a positive approach towards maintaining a balance sheet may help you to make the right decisions. At the workplace, you may need to rely on karma that plays a vital role in defining your destiny. Believing in your capabilities may help you get desired results in the long run.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 8th house. Love life may blossom as you may spend quality time with your partner. Distance may not be a hindrance as you may interact through calls and texts. Financial matters may not work well for the day as long-term gains may not be visible. However, it may be recommended to refrain from aggressive investing. On the professional front, you may proceed with the guidance received from seniors. This may help you to work faster and more smartly.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 7th house. With moral support and positive vibes from your beloved, you feel the world to be a better place to live in. Your spouse may pay heed to your words as you turn up the heat for them. A hectic work schedule may be indicated for the day. You may not be in the mood to work the whole day. However, maintaining a perfect balance between personal and professional life may get you out of this stressful situation.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 6th house. A willingness to adapt may melt your beloved’s heart. You may move towards a committed relationship as your spouse may support you in all matters. Monetarily you may be able to save enough. But make sure you spend wisely. You may apply for a loan as it may get sanctioned. On the work front, a cool day awaits you. You may need to exercise patience and get firm in decision making as a challenging situation may muddle your brain.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 5th house. Your sympathetic responses may urge your beloved to speak their heart out. You may get comfort in the company of your loved one. Finances may rule as it may be the best time for long term investments. However, property deals may not materialize. A fantastic day for professional enhancement. Projects may move smoothly while there may be opportunities that may broaden your responsibilities. However, discussions on important issues may need to be rescheduled.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 4th house. A flamboyant nature may hurt the sentiments of your partner. Make sure you are sensitive to the needs of your loved one. A day to spend on artifacts, movie outings, or even plan a dinner for friends and relatives. At the work front, the period may be too demanding as you may need to get careful while working on technicalities. However, sorting out or rectifying system issues may not interrupt your working as you may have a smooth workflow.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Moon is situated in Taurus today. That will place the Moon in your 3rd house. It may be a perfect day for singles to reach out to someone special! Get down on your knees with a lovely gift to capture the heart and attention of your beloved. Money matters may be good as an investment in a project or assignment may turn rewarding. Time to utilize your creativity to enhance your income. Professionally you may experience difficulty in getting feasible solutions for your problems. However, prioritizing matters may ease the way.