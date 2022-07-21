Astrological predictions for July 21, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The Moon will be placed in Aries today, which means the Moon will be in your 1st house. You will get emotional support and will luckily find harmony in the current relationship that will bring you boundless joy. Today, you may not be very lucky as far as earnings are concerned. However, hard work will surely help generate a satisfactory amount. The day is not so favourable for long-term investments either. However, you will surge ahead with your plans to launch new projects. You will be more than willing to take initiatives today.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The Moon will be placed in Aries today, which means the Moon will be in your 12th house. Going back to your partner after a hard day's work will purge you of worries. Today you shall be level-headed about your financial issues. Though unexpected expenses are likely, you will be in full control of them. You are advised to not lend money to anyone. Your dexterity will be put to test at your workplace by demanding circumstances. You need to welcome certain changes for the sake of your profession.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The Moon will be placed in Aries today, which means the Moon will be in your 11th house. You may spend your money today indulging in the creature comforts that you can afford to buy. You should avoid investing your money in the stock markets, or you may make some erroneous moves. There will be no issues as you strictly adhere to routines. You seem to be sensible whenever it comes to responsibilities. The applause you will receive from bosses for the tasks done shall make you feel proud.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The Moon will be placed in Aries today, which means the Moon will be in your 10th house. Differences in opinions or mindsets may broaden the communication gap in your relationship. Therefore, you need to stay cautious and avoid getting into unnecessary arguments with your partner. Today is an auspicious day for investment of energy but not in tangible things. Try to remain associated with people in powerful positions as they are likely to fetch you good deals. You will receive applause for your efforts. This will make you more than happy. You will feel great thinking that your colleagues depend on you.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The Moon will be placed in Aries today, which means the Moon will be in your 9th house. You may decide to spend the evening in a peaceful area. A harmonious evening will bring both of you closer to each other. Today you are likely to be able to maintain your standard of living with the help of money without compromising anything. You will also feel motivated enough to earn more money. The amazing ingenuity you display while handling tasks in the office will be appreciated by your seniors.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The Moon will be placed in Aries today, which means the Moon will be in your 8th house. You will be rewarded today for all the good work done earlier. You will prefer to manage things in your own way, rather than taking orders from others. However, you are advised not to throw your weight around, but to stay calm and composed. You tend to be more imaginative while wooing your beloved. You may like to invest time and energy on creative projects. Today is not so auspicious for money matters.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The Moon will be placed in Aries today, which means the Moon will be in your 7th house. This is a good day to interact with knowledgeable people to figure out what's good for your health. You can also ask for doctor's advice, you will be guided properly. You may spend money to maintain your public image. However, it’s a rather average day for financial success, so avoid taking big risks today. Those involved in technical jobs are likely to be extremely busy today. Productivity will be good at the end of the day.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The Moon will be placed in Aries today, which means the Moon will be in your 6th house. Today, you are likely to be more balanced in your approach. You may not like to repeat your past mistakes and are likely to be confident to handle relationship problems judiciously. The give-and-take in your relationship will make way for a satisfying love affair. Avoid taking personal loans today as it may affect your image due to delayed repayment. You may feel that you are putting in more efforts to earn good money but you are not being rewarded adequately.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The Moon will be placed in Aries today, which means the Moon will be in your 5th house. You will find yourself rubbing shoulders will Lady Luck today. Sharpen your multitasking skills as you will keep busy and have only occasional moments of respite. This fantastic day will be filled to the brim with positivity and exuberance. Ideally, you should utilise your energy in outdoor activities. The amazing creative energy you possess today will urge you to hone your professional skills. Your enthusiasm to shoulder more will only increase pressure at work.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The Moon will be placed in Aries today, which means the Moon will be in your 4th house. Your hands are full with plenty of projects and assignments. Finish them off as soon as you can and spend the rest of the day refreshing your mind. Communicating with people of all walks of life will make you enhance your horizon of knowledge. Your life partner will depend on you and you tend to worry about your future. You will let your partner indulge in a joint decision-making to root out any difference in opinions or disagreements.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The Moon will be placed in Aries today, which means the Moon will be in your 3rd house. Handling matters of love is something which you are skilled at. However, your nature may not be appealing to your spouse lately. You will focus on important communications related to work. It's also a favourable day for tie-ups with service providers. Client meetings will have a smooth ending and you will be satisfied with your presentation. Tasks will be accomplished but you have to get ready for the next assignment.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The Moon will be placed in Aries today, which means the Moon will be in your 2nd house. Your expenses could be twice as much as your income or profit. You need to be more careful in money matters. It is not an auspicious day for any new work, new deal or any new beginnings. Things will look up after two days or so. On the health front, the cosmos may not be in your favour. Workload may be heavy and cause anxiety. Put in all your efforts to complete the tasks within the predetermined time-limits.