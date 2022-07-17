Astrological predictions for July 17, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. You may enjoy a good time with your beloved who seems to be in a friendly mood. Today is just the right time to repay your debts. This is also a good day to lend financial aid to a friend. You will not be overtly judicious about money, but you will also not be injudicious. You are concentrating on too many things at a time. You may put in a lot of efforts to complete all the pending tasks as soon as possible.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. Your partner may be happy with your vocational progress. Spending quality time to please your sweetheart may bring you closer to your partner. You may show your ability in handling financial matters. Nobody may take you for a ride. However, you may need to be careful while accepting a lucrative deal and think twice before plunging into it. Professional front may shine as you may come up with creative ideas . You may be able to tackle adversities efficiently and finish off pending tasks.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. You may enjoy the company of your beloved in the beauty of Nature. The company of friends and partners may bring immense happiness. It may not be the time to implement new ideas. You may be in a good mood to enjoy life as you may go for long distance trips or self grooming which may boost your spirits. On the professional front you may be instilled with extra stamina which may help to complete long pending tasks.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. Shared feelings between married couples may strengthen their love bond. Those looking for love may take time off before committing into a relationship. Financially you may realize nobody except your near and dear ones may come to your help. On the professional front you may need to look into serious matters as things may not shape as per your expectations. With the help of friends you may have to go the extra mile to finish off pending projects in time.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. Your partner seems to dominate your thoughts. Love life will be quite smooth sailing once you express your ideas and opinions. You may suggest your mate ways to improve your relationship. Avoid stress from affecting your health. Focus more on finishing the pending task now. You may find hurdles in taking decisions at the work, try to be firm with your decisions. You might come across a proposal to start a partnership business, but you may not be too keen on it.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. Today you may be generally organized but often you may be stubborn in changing your mind and budget. Don’t do that. Work and rework on finances, as it is the only way forward. Some intellectual projects are on the cards. You will learn to deal with complex situations and you will learn how to tackle them sensibly. Your logical insight will make the analysis strong and sound. You will be open and flexible in the meeting.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. You may wish to gratify your soulmate today. You may feel romantic inside and spend quality time together. It will be a decent day as you will be holding to your position longer and your work will be praised today. As this will inspire you from inside, health looks good and you may enjoy a good time with your family. You will be in a mood to implement new ideas to make work easier. If you keep this approach going, it will help you progress ahead on the career front.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. The domestic duties demand more attention with the presence of your spouse. You may find yourself quarreling with your life partner over petty issues. Try to sort out the matter as soon as possible. You'll be confused about difficult tasks today. Don't panic, as it may affect your health and mood. Your energy level won't be very high. It is a favourable day for meditation. The day wants to test your ability to strike a balance at home and the office.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. You may share a special bonding with your partner as you explore new things about each other. Fun and freedom may draw you closer as you remain happy and energetic. Travelling may be predicted. Although it may weigh on your pocket, you may be able to grab some good clients. Important tasks may keep you busy at the workplace. Multitasks may make you feel tired by the end of the day. Books may be the best option to get over the day’s exhaustion.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. You may take extra care of your life partner in order to please him/her. You'll find the day hectic. The thing won't work as planned. Physically you'll feel fit. You'll be eager to take up new projects, but seniors might demand for pending work first. You are planning for a better future. If you are working on technical aspects, you will be more careful in order to ensure effectiveness in the future. The day looks less stressful for you today.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. A romantic evening will bring the two hearts together. Creating a wonderful atmosphere at the home might be on your agenda. You are likely to remain in good health and humour today. New opportunities are expected now. Stay more focused at work now. High energy levels will ensure a happy working day. There may be a change in your mindset for the better. Your positive personality will inspire people to think creatively in the meeting. It may even help you impress people around you.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Aquarius today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. Get prepared for an amazing time with your loved one. Your intuitive ability will allure your partner to come closer to you and share his/her feelings. Your instinct plays an important role to ward off all the issues in a nice manner. Health needs attention as old chronic diseases may bother you again. Professional front may draw your attention. You may also feel emotional and stressed now. It's better if you don't overthink situations.