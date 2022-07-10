Astrological predictions for July 10, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. You are keenly interested in the supernatural and the occult phenomena, and today you will indulge in this hobby. However, use the knowledge that you gain only for peaceful purposes. Questions that have been haunting you in love life, may not be solved even if you try your best. You may have to take a different route. You need to be careful while handling difficult issues as you are likely to get exhausted at the workplace.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. You are likely to get extra passionate and fervent today. If your logic prevails over your heart, things will probably change for the better during the course of the day. It is high time that you set into motion the poignant side of your character. You may get an opportunity to learn precious things from your sweetheart but may lose because of your rigid mindset. Being prudent will help you handle critical situations.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. You will be surrounded by conflicts today. However, you will come to realise within a short while the solutions required to troubleshoot your way out of your difficult circumstances. You will desire solitude and peace so much so that you will not find even your family members welcome company. There may be a lot of activities in the office and some of them may also be complex. However, you will remain engrossed in solving them.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. Today, it is quite possible that you have a presentiment of things that are about to happen. Scarily enough, the premonition may not be too far off the mark. All your senses, especially your sixth sense, are likely to remain highly active today. This is a favorable day for you in terms of your profession. Your seniors may be impressed with your working skills. But due to the workload, you may feel a bit stressed.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. To many, you will seem to have got your senses back after a long time. Reason? You will finally have a definite career plan in mind. Although it's not really a big deal for you when your mind races and yearns to achieve in two warring directions, it may seem quite jarring and unreal to the mere mortals. The meeting of the minds is important today. This day may be less favorable from the health point of view.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. Today is the day when you'll have a heart of gold and nerves of steel. Tolerance, optimism and exceedingly artistic talents will rule the roost. Pursue academics in the arts. Your understanding of life will help you serve society better. In love, you will ensure that the difference of opinion doesn't drive a wedge between you and your partner. You need to take a positive approach while handling the issue. Your mind will be able to dig deeply in the subject of finances today.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Today will be a wonderful day and bring forth a breakthrough for you. You shall get to know and learn a lot from the topmost officials and elderly people. The higher ups in your office will give you good support today. There may be a clash of minds. You will feel happy today because you will be rewarded for your hard work. You will be assigned even bigger responsibilities owing to your earlier bright performance.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. You are ready to take up the challenges that life has to throw at you. Thanks to the confidence within you, which gives you power to fight it out against all odds. Even if you take up a mammoth task, you are bound to succeed today. Reassuring your love for your spouse will make him/ her love you even more. Your emotional stability is high. Today you may be very much occupied at work.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. The day may pan out to be more challenging than you had anticipated. An independent free bird as you are, you may find it really irritating to find your hands tied up in unpleasant money matters. However, then that's a part of life; put in your best to overcome any situation you come across. Though work may be demanding, spare some time for your loved one. You’re likely to feel very lazy in the first half of the day.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. You will be a live wire today. With amazing exuberance, you have completed many tasks and have spread the energy around. It will give you tremendous job-satisfaction. Everything seems well and good on the personal front, too. An enjoyable domestic affair is on the cards. You may strengthen your bond with your spouse over a scrumptious dinner. You may be very enthusiastic about sharing your ideas with your colleagues. Meetings with clients will be a huge success.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. Money is on your mind today! If you want to sort out financial matters, today is the day. You may have a good time with friends in the evening. You will also realise how much your friends value you and the respect you command in your wider social circle. On this otherwise very hectic day, you may have to simultaneously work on multiple tasks. This may decrease your energy over stress you now.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Scorpio today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. You will be treading new ground at work. Exciting as that sounds, it merely means you will have to do a lot of travelling today. You will also find yourself swamped with drafting new business proposals, holding meetings, or otherwise networking over the phone. If you have invested in property, it is going to increase in value. Whether to sell or not is your call. If you sell it today, you will surely benefit greatly.