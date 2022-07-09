Astrological predictions for July 11, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. Today, the stars put you on high alert and not for nothing. You will save yourself from being swindled. Though you will easily manage to stay ahead of others, you may make a few enemies on your way. It's not a good day if you're looking to buy a house or vehicle. Nothing to worry about in the love life since things seem smooth sailing. Sharing stories will be fun and you will make your relationship passionate and adventurous.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. Your enthusiasm will be as contagious as your smile today. People will stand charmed by your high spirits. There will be stressful moments, but things will look up later in the day. Take some time off if things get too hectic for you. You are sentimental and often driven by your emotions, be it love or friendship. Think twice before speaking, especially in the case of your beloved. You need to strike a perfect balance between emotions and practicality.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. Your beloved may not make things easier. The difference of opinions may likely to take place. Routine expenses are likely to bother you. Your day to day life may become increasingly demanding from a financial point of view. You will find no way to control these things. Your office will be abuzz with activities and you are likely to remain engrossed in solving complicated issues. Your research skills may help you fix problems quickly.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Today, you will put your heart and soul into whatever task you take up. And, that's a great thing to do. Don't lose heart, though, if, despite the best efforts, the results of your efforts are not too forthcoming. Feeling dejected is only going to hamper your progress. You will be physically fit today and enjoy good health. You will also find your professional life going well and may even get new projects.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. Your passionate and emotional nature contributes in a big way to your sudden outbursts of emotions. Today, your anger may erupt abruptly. This makes it very likely for you to get carried away irrespective of your surroundings and circumstances, both at work and at home. Things may not go your way. To keep your love life free of stress, you may have to listen to whatever your companion says. You may have to compromise on many things today.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. You are likely to keep away from a joint venture. You are capable enough to handle big projects yourself. You are most likely to lead and coordinate large teams and extract work from them as you will. You will discuss subjects like philosophy and literature with your companion. You want to know more until you get the right answer. This truth-seeking ability may solve some complex issues in your current relationship.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. You may not have been crowned ‘Employee Of The Month', but do not let that distract you from the fact that today, you are the brightest star in office. Be prepared to get some special treatment at work, as your bosses shower praise on you. Apart from that, a lot of tangible and intangible benefits await you. You are advised to mind your words because a relationship damaged today may take a longer time to patch up.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. It's a dream come true, you may utter these words in surprise today. Your palatial home is ready or you may just get the keys of your much desired vehicle. You may have an extended celebration by receiving or giving gifts to your close ones. You may fall in love and develop an intense connection with someone who wears a similar attitude like you. With your health likely to be good, you shall be in a good mood today.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. Brace yourselves; the day has a lot of uncertainties today. First being financial. You may have to shell out money for unexpected expenses. However, this may also teach you to be economically independent. Let the things be as they are, you may succeed in avoiding conflicts with your spouse. A smooth relationship is on the cards. Try to focus more on work, but avoid overtaxing yourself. Just relax and get over with the day.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Practical and creative, you are able to utilise your talents in the best possible manner. You will smartly solve family issues, without favouring or hurting anybody. You'll like to play the role of a peacemaker, as it gives you satisfaction from within. In your personal life, you will experience just the opposite. You will maintain a good harmony in your personal and professional life. As the day progresses, you may start diverting your energy from work.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. Teamwork and cooperation bring out the best in you, so you must make the most of a chance to work in a group. It could be brainstorming, or campaigning for an environmental cause or even playing beach ball! You may invest a lot of energy behind convincing others at work. As the planets are in your favour today, ‘More work means more money’ will be your mantra today. Health-wise, today will prove to be moderate.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Scorpio is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. All the dieting that you have been undergoing will finally begin to show results, with compliments galore coming your way from your friends. Your energy and enthusiasm levels are likely to be high. A bright and beautiful day waits. Your nice mood in the evening may help you express your love just the way your partner wants. Your creative abilities will be noticed now by your seniors at work. This factor will definitely work in your favour.