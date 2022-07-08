Astrological predictions for July 8, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. Someone new in your life is going to make you smile; remember, however, that it doesn't always have to be fur and diamonds. A song sung straight from the heart makes a greater impact. Today's the right time to go out and do things which will make you proud later. You seem to have invested a lot of energy at the workplace. Today, you might need more energy to accomplish your work.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. You may feel that you woke up on the wrong side of the bed today. The day is filled with a fair share of jittery moments and lingering worry. Stand firm and remember that every night has a dawn. The law of averages will make your evening more enjoyable. A hectic day at work may motivate you to attend recreational activities. Today you will be more logical in your approach towards life.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. You will be able to express your thoughts and opinions to the people you come in contact with today. They will also reciprocate and echo your feelings and emotions. This will give you validation and satisfaction. The day should be filled with fun and entertainment overall. Rest assured that good deeds always get paid back in tangible or intangible form. If you have invested in real estate, it is likely that today you shall get a good price for it.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. Your career will reach a decisive moment. You can expect a transfer, promotion or pay hike. Alongside your responsibilities will also increase. You should start focussing on the things which are actually important. Today you are not going to invest too much effort in order to earn money. You are likely to feel that such efforts are an exercise in futility. Besides, you will get the urge to spend quality time with your loved ones.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. It is a good day to renew old acquaintances and make new relationships. On the financial front, today is going to be a mixed bag of fortune. You shall be doing your calculations to analyse your monetary situation, but there will be no solution in sight. A competitive spirit will catch you today. You may be in a mood to wind up early today and this hurry might cause stress. Fortunately, your logical and analytical abilities will flourish today.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. A medley of good and bad awaits you today. Emotional people will find you immature and inconsistent. However, your bag o' jokes is never empty, and you remain the jester as always. You are advised to meditate and engage in spiritually rich activities to channel and focus all your talents. Financial decisions taken today will work wonders for you. You shall be happy to expand your operations. You are likely to avoid confrontation or misunderstanding and ensure a smooth relationship with people.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. Connect and Express; these are the two things you must aim for at work today. You tend to do both things supremely well, be it in a business dialogue on phone, in writing, or in meetings. Getting across to people is not an issue today. You are a person who looks for balance in everything you do, and as today’s planetary positions seem to support you. Also, your sharp memory will help in rectifying previous errors related to work.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. Your stars indicate splurging of money today. And this time, you do it for your near and dear ones. Being too judgemental and analytical might put you in trouble. There is no need for you to do that. You have to accept the things that come your way. To err is human and to rectify is smart. If you understand that you are working in the wrong direction, stop immediately and change the direction.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. Gear up for a marathon of business meetings, which will bear rich fruits. Be ready to pick up important business pointers and learn your way into your trade. Pleasant surprises cannot be ruled out today! Your love life is likely to be pretty smooth in general, except for a few emotional moments with your beloved. Managing emotional complexities will be a challenge. Financial gains are on the cards today that may come through unexpected sources.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. Recognition and rewards are awaiting you at work, and unlike in most cases, colleagues won't be envious of your success. They will, in fact, provide the much-needed motivation for taking up new and challenging projects. You may feel comfortable with your beloved and this will help you solve any misunderstandings. You will be comfortable and expressive and be able to share some amazing experiences. Today, you may not feel the need to retrospect.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. Sharing responsibilities with your partner will strengthen your relationship. A peaceful time is on the cards in terms of your personal relationships. Today, you will be in good humour and good health. You will utilize your energy in those things which you like the most. Moreover, you will learn to deal with stress. On the whole, it is a nice day for you. You are likely to remain lucky on the financial front today as well.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, the Moon is in Libra. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. You will work hard to organize your day-to-day routine but due to the ill alignment of the planets, you will not be able to sort things out successfully today. You are advised to be patient and let things be as they are but also to hold on to the sentiments of change. However, today, you may try to fulfil other people’s needs, and neglect your own. You are compassionate, but don't let others take you for granted.