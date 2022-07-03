Astrological predictions for June 3, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): The placement of the Moon is in Cancer today. That brings the Moon to your 4th house. You may be high spirited with support from your beloved. Getting vocal about your feelings may earn you much-needed inspiration as well as boost your confidence. Investing in speculative activities may turn auspicious. You may need to review your portfolio and decide how to reshuffle it. A whimsical mindset may irritate and ecstatic you at the workplace. However, mood swings may neither affect your personal or professional life. The ability to keep a tight rein on your emotions may help you overcome it.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): The placement of the Moon is in Cancer today. That brings the Moon to your 3rd house. You may need to recreate the magic of love to get your partner out of boredom. Friends may suggest some innovative romantic techniques to surprise your sweetheart. Earning an extra buck to fulfill your desires may be on your mind. However, you may have no idea about which avenues to explore to enhance your finances. At the professional front as you may be able to perform your routine tasks with great ease. However, as you call it a day there may be no projects left in the pipeline.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): The placement of the Moon is in Cancer today. That brings the Moon to your 2nd house. Singles may move ahead with a new and sizzling love affair. Those in committed relationships may need to mend their words lest they may get muddled in their conversations. It may get difficult to focus on financial matters due to personal and professional responsibilities. At the work front, you may need to go that extra mile to perform every task that you undertake. This may propel you to achieve the best results. So set your goals in advance!

Cancer (June 22-July 22): The placement of the Moon is in Cancer today. That brings the Moon to your 1st house. You will make a strong impact with whatever you do today. You will feel joy in a romantic interlude. Today you will invest energy in inspiring others. Professionally, you will be on cloud nine as your superiors will recommend your name for handling important tasks today. This is a good opportunity and you will do well. You'll be proud to have a diplomatic spouse today. Health-wise, your day will prove to be moderate.

Leo (July 23-August 23): The placement of the Moon is in Cancer today. That brings the Moon to your 12th house. Although the day may not begin on a good note from a health angle, planetary transits changing during the second half of the day will actually make your day. In the second half of the day, you will have more sense of accomplishment. You will not be in the mood to practice economy in case of recurring expenses, nor you would want to control your impulse to buy. It will be wise to look for good deals rather than spending money recklessly..

Virgo (August 24-September 22): The placement of the Moon is in Cancer today. That brings the Moon to your 11th house. Since profession is your primary concern, your love life will most probably take a back-seat today. Health issues are likely to bother you during the second half of the day so you should not ignore any signals or any warnings. You should avoid getting involved in conflicts and quarrels today because it will affect your energy levels. This is not a very good day to sit and negotiate either. It’s better to wait for better planetary transits for such activities.

Libra (September 23-October 23): The placement of the Moon is in Cancer today. That brings the Moon to your 10th house. You will think of restyling or renovating your home today. You may try your luck today in the share market, and you can hope to make substantial gains. Everything will be hunky dory at the love front. Today, appreciations that you receive from reporting authority will boost your morals. In the second half of the day, you might want to plan something with friends or colleagues. However, you should balance between work and home for a smooth day.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): The placement of the Moon is in Cancer today. That brings the Moon to your 9th house. You are on a mission to solve all the pending problems, by finding their solutions today itself. And very aptly, your optimistic attitude and creative outlook would come to rescue you in difficult moments. At this point in time, even your colleagues and superiors support you. In the first half of the day, you won't be resistive to things but in the second half of the day, you might appear to be a bit inflexible at work.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): The placement of the Moon is in Cancer today. That brings the Moon to your 8th house. The positivity in you might well be clouded today. Quite probably, find yourself to be at your wits' end more often than not. You are likely to sit with your better half and talk things out. The day looks good for opening a joint account with your life partner or business partner. You may also think about buying an asset jointly. You are advised to think deeply about such decisions instead of rushing in.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): The placement of the Moon is in Cancer today. That brings the Moon to your 7th house. You don't trust anyone easily, and because of that, you have never entered into a partnership so far, but it is a different day today. You will perform exceptionally well in your job, raise the bar and eventually will win praises from everyone at work. You are on a mission to achieve results but the day starts with clouds of confusion. When it comes to your work, it will be ideal to convince others and approach with a logical mind.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): The placement of the Moon is in Cancer today. That brings the Moon to your 6th house. If you are tangled in some legal matters, you are advised to go for an out of court settlement. You are strong, and with patience and perseverance, you will sail smoothly through difficult times. People, however, may perceive you as a headstrong or inflexible person. You should feel concerned about your loved one as he/she may be detached. Do not let incomplete tasks bother you. You don’t need to be too emotional about work. Trust your instincts.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): The placement of the Moon is in Cancer today. That brings the Moon to your 5th house. Today is a good day when it comes to realising your financial goals. You will also be able to help others improve upon their footing in life. You should take very good care of health during the second half of the day as there are all chances of falling sick. As the day moves forward, day to day expenses may start bothering you. It would be best to avoid spending money based on impulse and be more calculative.