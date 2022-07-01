Astrological predictions for 1 July, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. You have ideas, aplenty! Moreover, you want to roll them out to anyone who will hear them. You are also in a mood to love and give. Today, you will be contributing your best to the work but in the second half of the day, you will need to relax for a while. You will be content with what you have on the financial front. You will not be too concerned about working hard to earn some extra money.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. You may plan to surprise your family and friends. You will love to see smiles and joy on the face of others. You will just have to remain satisfied with what you are earning in regular courses and that should put you at ease too. Putting in too much effort or devoting much time to anything else wouldn’t work in your favour. Keep your nerves cool under pressure today. You will be able to accomplish your tasks today.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. There’s no magic formula other than keeping in constant touch with your lover. After all, pleasing your loved one is the first and foremost priority in your relationship. Today, you may be thinking more about your long term financial standing. You may be a bit serious about money matters but probably won’t be able to find a suitable way to boost your finances. Today's astral configuration may leave you perplexed. You tend to get confused about what to do.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. Your sense of humour will play an important role to keep the relationship alive. You have got all the necessary skills to bring your lover closer to you. You may wish to gift something to an old friend or to a close family member. You are advised to spend money wisely. On the whole, this is going to remain the day ruled by heart not by head. This is the most positive day of the month.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. Minor conflicts may create a discord and may spoil the harmony in your love life. Hence, avoid creating unnecessary distance between you and your sweetheart. You can surely do market research on what to buy but the decision taken today may not prove to be good. It will be good to also have a look at pending amounts of loans, if any. The best way to prevent wasting precious time is to seek help when you can't solve the problem yourself.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. There is no problem seen on the relationship front. Cordial relationships with colleagues as well as your loved one should add to your happiness quotient. If you are thinking of becoming financially independent, the day favours you. Today your contacts can contribute to your future financial progress so go out and make friends with big shots. This is a positive day for you. You will attain your desired level of satisfaction both in the personal and professional sphere.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. Couples may face rough weather on the love front. You need to find a happy medium. Your pleasant interaction with a loved one will rejuvenate your relationship. Sacrifice and commitment will play key roles to strengthen your relationship. This day is really good for planning trips for vocational or business purposes. You may not think about long-term finances but will have to deal with short-term funding. The honesty, sympathy and discipline you show in your productivity will raise your professional status.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. A balanced day in professional and personal life will give you the much-needed peace of mind and this will be reflected in your overall productivity. Colleagues and bosses will appreciate your ideas today. However, avoid taking impractical decisions in haste. With your health likely to be good, you will also be in a jolly good mood. No doubt, your energy levels will be moving upwards. This day is full of positivity, and perfect for doing some yoga exercises.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. The day may not be in favour of financial gains. You will be waiting for some good news regarding money matters but the stars are not on your side, and you may be disappointed. But take it in your stride. Today, you will certainly give your best at the workplace. Unfortunately, working hard even may not help the project be completed on time. Nevertheless, a little hard work never hurts anyone.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. You may get emotional with your partner and renew your vows of commitment and love. Loyalty and trust may lead to a happy and satisfying relationship. The stars may not spell an auspicious day for finances as income is unlikely to receive a boost. However, it may be favorable to expand your business circle so that it can be handy in the future. At work, time may get a little stressful as emotions may coerce you to act aggressively and lose temper.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. Misunderstandings are foreseen due to a certain course of action. Sort out the issues immediately if you want to be happy. The day is in your favour if you are willing to start providing services to some organization. You may be paid well for your services. While quoting a price, ensure that you are able to give a competitive price. Your productivity will multiply today, courtesy your swift action formula.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, the Moon is in Cancer. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. Those dealing in the stock market will be benefited. Your past investments will also give you temporary gains. Your talents/creativity and smartness will pay you good returns. You may feel fresher than a daisy today as you are optimistic, cheerful and confident. Like a perfect guru, you will be advising others as also following other people's guidelines. Today, you may suggest some important shortcuts in order to achieve faster results.